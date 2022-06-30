Veronika Rajek buns out in bikini to show ‘private life’

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is offering up details of her “private life” as she goes buns out for a bikini-clad pool splash.

The 2016 Miss Slovakia participant, now enjoying life as a successful social media star, teased her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a quick story this week, posting pool action and showing off her backside, also driving fans to get to know her better.

Veronika Rajek shows off backside in cheeky pool splash

Briefly ditching her Fashion Nova promos, the Austria-based star shared a photo showing her back to the camera and enjoying an outdoor swimming pool.

Reminding fans of her model physique, the blonde rocked a barely-there stringy black bikini, opting for cheeky thong bottoms as she bobbed around the pool on a green floatie.

Wearing a black baseball cap as she hid her face, the Instagram star wrote:

“More of my private life,” with a link.

Veronika Rajek in a bikini enjoying the pool. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika is more than happy to open up to the press, and she comes with quite the personality. The star has claimed that she’s a victim of bullying comments and harassment over her good looks – in fact, she’s complained about the hardships of being so attractive.

“People don’t even believe I exist,” Veronika has stated, per NY Post.

“It’s pretty discriminatory that other women can do the same thing as me and I can’t, and I just get deleted because of my looks. I call myself an alien as people don’t believe I’m real. They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online. People say beautiful people have it easy but I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful,” she added.

Veronika Rajek says online abuse mostly comes from women

Denying any plastic surgery as she confirmed only using skin-smoothing treatments, Rajek continued to outline that it’s other women giving her the most grief. “I get more abuse from women as they are jealous and they think I want their boyfriend. … Only women can hurt other women so strongly,” she said. Rajek even traveled to Dubai to get a doctor to verify that she’s never had surgery.

“People question the naturality of my breasts so I went to a doctor … to prove that they’re real, with no enhancements, objects or scars,” she stated.

Veronika joins fellow Fashion Nova faces including rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, plus influencer Sierra Skye and singer Christina Milian.