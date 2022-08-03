Veronika Rajek begs for attention in skimpy underwear

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek is begging fans for love, this as she claims that Instagram is “hiding” pictures.

The 2016 Miss Slovakia contestant and social media star delighted her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a fresh share on Tuesday, posting after her Miami Swim Week runway walks and as she continues to make headlines for her rising profile.

Veronika had ditched the swimwear here, but she hadn’t abandoned the Fashion Nova brand she fronts.

Following a permanent post showing her modeling high-waisted Fashion Nova underwear, the blonde beauty took to her stories to both alert fans to the upload and ask for a little love – “New post Show me love & comment Thank you,” she wrote while using a giant brown bubble insertion to cover up her torso and add a little mystery.

Veronika quickly followed her story with another – fans saw the same head-only setup, but this time the text read:

“Instagram is hiding pictures.” She added: “But you like Is for free It’s the easiest support Show me some [heart emoji] and make me smile.”

Veronika Rajek poses on a balcony. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika’s initial share is visible. It shows her slightly windswept and posing by large glass doors reflecting hints of an ocean view.

Veronika Rajek stuns in Fashion Nova underwear

In the image, the stunner is posing in super high-waisted and chocolate-brown briefs, plus a matching and low-cut bralette worn with one strap down.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Highlighting her assets, tiny waist, and golden tan, Veronika also shouts out Fashion Nova as her briefs bear the brand’s logo on them – she’s also connecting with fans via a little eye contact. “FashionNova,” her caption reads.

Veronika Rajek poses on a balcony. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek proves a big deal at Miami Swim Week

Continuing, she writes: “First or second? Vote in comment.” Also known for asking fans to pick their favorite photo is rapper Chanel West Coast.

Veronika spent much of late July updating from Miami, FL, this as she attended the prestigious Miami Swim Week.

Brands showcasing their collections at this year’s event included Pretty Little Thing, Oh Polly, and Kittenish Swim. Veronika’s itty-bitty bikini looks were shared to her social media – also in attendance were models Kindly Myers and Sierra Skye.

Alongside announcing her 5’11” height in her Instagram bio, Rajek confirms that she’s been in the modeling industry since the age of 14. Likewise that she’s a “fitness lover” with a track and field past. She also denies any cosmetic enhancements, stating that she has a “natural face & body.”