If sexy ever left, model Veronika Rajek just brought it back in a wonderful way.

The European beauty took to social media to share a video where she strutted her stuff and served looks.

In addition to being a successful model, Veronika has also made a career from influencing.

The model’s recent share was no exception, as she glowed while posing for the camera.

Veronika’s post, shared with her 4.4 million Instagram followers, also worked as a promotional tool for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova.

The video began with Veronika appearing confident as she posed with her hands on her hips and a swimsuit.

Veronika Rajek strikes a pose for Fashion Nova

Veronika slowly walked toward the camera, with steady strides, as she transitioned from the indoors to the outdoors. Of course, SexyBack by Justin Timberlake was the background music.

She wore a yellow swimsuit that wrapped around her neck, opened at the waist, and joined at her hips. The model paired the swimsuit with brown heels. The shoes featured a strap over the toes and an open back.

Veronika smiled and played with her hair, which was a bright shade of blonde. Her blonde tresses provided contrast against her very tanned skin.

In the background, a stunning Casita created a tropical ambiance with an indoor-outdoor living situation that resembled Mexico. As for Veronika, she served as the perfect Fashion Nova model.

And fans who wish to purchase a swimsuit like Veronika’s are in luck.

Fashion Nova has a swimsuit like Veronika’s, called the Good Vibes At High Tides Cut Out 1 Piece Swimsuit in Yellow. The piece is on sale for $19.49. Another bold Fashion Nova choice includes the I’m The View 1 Piece Swimsuit in Lime, on sale for $20.99.

In her caption, Veronika took the confident approach that has helped make her famous.

Veronika’s caption read, “Message is clear : I’m bringin’ sexy back 😉 @Fashionnova.”

You might find Veronika traveling to exotic destinations when she isn’t busy promoting Fashion Nova. The savvy businesswoman managed to promote while traveling, sharing luxurious Mexican accommodations.

Veronika Rajek enjoys Villa Sha Cancun

After traveling the globe for years, Veronika knows a thing or two about where to stay.

In a recent post, Veronika tagged Villa Sha Cancun, a Cancun-based service providing vacation accommodations and rentals.

The video saw Veronika serving looks in hot pink, returning to her rental after a hard day of work.

The model headed to the refrigerator and poured a glass of water, navigating her kitchen and finding a seat on the counter.

In her caption, Veronika highlighted her healthy lifestyle and hydration choices.

She wrote, “The routine at home, when arriving after a tough but succesdull day, has everyone. Some of us go directly for the fridge, others for the couch or bed. This is mine assessing the successes and enjoying the moment of present 😊.”