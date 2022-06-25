Veronika Rajek admires herself braless with a mirror view

Veronika Rajek poses close up. Pic credit: @veronikarajek/Instagram

Veronika Rajek is showing off her killer figure in a sizzling braless dress as she admires herself in front of a mirror.

The former Miss Slovakia contestant, now a full-blown social media sensation, updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend and to shout out a well-known brand – Veronika has landed herself a Fashion Nova ambassador status, and she dedicated her post to the kingpin of affordable fashion.

Veronika Rajek sizzles in braless dress for a mirror showoff

Posting for her 1.3 million followers, Veronika was filmed slowly walking across a hallway and amid chic furnishings.

The blonde showed off her model figure in a pale blue and printed dress with a very open chest panel – the slit number boasted a midi length and criss-cross neckline, drawing the eye to both Rajek’s assets and her legs.

Also wearing high heels, the Austria-based star sent out a massive smile, then making her way to a mirror where she was seen toying with her hair and admiring her outfit.

The video closed outdoors as Veronika took things out onto a balcony. “@Fashionnova,” a caption read.

Rajek has been shouting out Fashion Nova’s traditional dresses and daytime outfits, but she’s likewise given a nod to some unusual merch now retailed by the brand. Posing in plunging and black mesh undies this month, the star freed the nipple with Fashion Nova’s nipple covers, writing: “In case you just fell in love with me, these are not my ni//pples, but rather it’s ni//pple covers (also available at fashionnova.com) 😄🫠🚀🚀.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fashion Nova is fronted by main faces Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Also influencing for the rival to Pretty Little Thing are singer Christina Milian and model Sierra Skye. Veronika introduces herself as a Fashion Nova ambassador in her Instagram bio.

Veronika Rajek shares inspirational thoughts with skimpy snaps

Veronika has made headlines for saying she’s been discriminated against for being so good-looking. In a less fiery address as she posed in a pink bikini this year, the model told fans:

“The process of who you become is important, it makes you who you are and who you will become later. So be in the present, love who you are now, and do not focus on who you used to be. Sure, you can reflect upon it, but only as a guidance or help through tough times to not forget the beauty of yourself.”

Veronika follows celebrities including actress Gal Gadot, mogul Kylie Jenner, and singer Lady Gaga.