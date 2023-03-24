Veronica Bielik looked sensational in a series of photos while wearing a stylish bikini top.

The fitness model posed on a pier of the Elite Lounge, The Office Dubai, in a black bikini top with a cross front.

She paired the swimsuit with a wrap-around maxiskirt and matching heels that featured silver studs.

The beauty accessorized the look with a Yves Saint Laurent handbag and stylish black sunglasses.

Veronica shared several photos from the location and gave a full view of her outfit in the third snap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the fourth photo, the fitness model gave a soft smile as she held her hair for a pose.

In the caption of the Instagram share, she turned her attention to the Avercini shades that she was modeling.

“I am very picky if it’s going about choosing the right sunglasses for me, but @averciniofficial ones not only look good but also have incredible quality. Made in Italy, with so much attention to the details 🙌🏻🖤 #avercini,” she wrote.

Veronica Bielik gushes about Freddy Polska pants

Veronica threw on a pair of very tight jeans that highlighted her curves in another new photo.

The blonde beauty has a partnership with Freddy Polska and frequently shares photos in a variety of their jeans.

In the caption of the IG post, she wrote, “It’s rare to see me wearing any other pants than @freddy_polska 😅 #freddypolska reklama.”

The stunner would undoubtedly boost sales of the leather pants as they fit her figure seamlessly. She paired the intricate Polska pants with a black crop top for the mirror photo, which received much praise from her followers.

The polish model shared a video in the same jeans in a different IG post last week, except in this post, she gave her best catwalk to the camera.

Veronica Bielik wears a Jaxxon necklace in a bikini

Veronica modeled a Jaxxon necklace last month and suggested some jewelry from the brand for Valentine’s Day.

“What about @jaxxon necklace instead of the flowers for Valentines Day? 🤍 both for him and her ✨,” she added to the caption.

In the first snap, she gave a soft smile to the camera while wearing the cute gold necklace from the brand.

In the second photo, she gazed into the lens and gave a wider view of her outfit and Jaxxon accessory.

Veronica, who is a Jaxxon ambassador, took the photos in Paradise Valley, Arizona.