Vera Wang turns 73 in bandeau bra and miniskirt

Vera Wang rang in her 73rd birthday rocking pink hair and a sequined mini skirt and matching bandeau bra top. ©ImageCollect.com/KristinCallahan/ACEPictures/Acepixs

Vera Wang celebrated her 73rd trip around the sun in style and proved that the fashion mogul knows how to stay hip and fresh.

Celebrating her big day sporting pink hair, a miniskirt, and a bandeau bra, among other young, flirty ensembles, Vera cracked open a bottle of her own brand Prosecco rose and kicked it with some friends.

Vera wore a bra and miniskirt, along with short shorts, for her birthday celebration

The designer, who has clothed many celebs including the likes of Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, and Scarlett Johansson, who have worn her attire on various occasions, doesn’t look a day over the age of 45.

Vera Wang shared pictures of her bash with her 747,000 Instagram followers this week as she slayed in a variety of skimpy wear for the lavish event.

Starting things off with a snap of herself holding the giant, silver-hued bottle of sparkling wine, Vera was the spitting image of a young kid in their twenties as she expertly pulled off her first outfit choice: a dramatic, open-faced, blush gown with a sweeping train and matching pink short shorts.

She popped a diamond tiara on top of her head for good measure, added some towering silver heels, necklaces, and bracelets, and let her pink-colored locks hang straight down around her shoulders.

“Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!!” the icon wrote as her caption on one of her multitude of posts from the momentous occasion.

Vera looked to keep on the dazzling garments for the majority of her party, later sharing snaps of her incredible, towering cake that had been covered in edible silver fondant and luster powder. It also featured a cascade of real, pink roses flowing downward in a spiral from the monogrammed cake topper to the bottom of the wider base.

Later in the evening, a karaoke stage was ready to go and Vera was seen doing a snazzy clothing switch-up, putting on a sexy, bejeweled bandeau bra which she paired with a matching miniskirt to really show off her trim and fit physique.

Vera seems to defy age

While her birthday pics further prove that the fashion designer seems to be aging backward, the population has supported this notion for years, having sent snaps of Vera in a sports bra into a viral spin a few years ago.

As reported by Page Six, Vera had shared a snap of herself rocking a sporty outfit, baring her mid-riff for her fans to see while wearing an exercise bra.

Fans went ballistic over the hot look and the picture quickly became a trending topic for that day as followers expressed their disbelief over the star’s youthful appearance.

“I was totally shocked,” Vera exclusively told People magazine about the attention she garnered over the post.



“To be perfectly honest, the real goal of that picture was [to feature] the hair clips I had in my hair. And hair clips don’t exactly show up that well in a picture. So we really had to minimize whatever I was wearing and to keep the focus on my hair and those crystal clips. And the fact it became about my Palm Angels workout top was so crazy,” she added.