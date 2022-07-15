Velvet Sky wows fans in sizzling lingerie for throwback

Wrestling star Velvet Sky poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @skyisvelvet/Instagram

Retiring professional wrestling star Velvet Sky is reminiscing about one of her all-time favorite shoots featuring some scorching hot lingerie she put on display.

This past week, the 41-year-old from New Britain, Connecticut, revealed several images from the archives in which she was wearing a super sultry item.

It brought numerous fans to flood the comments section and share various reactions to what they saw, with many proclaiming how much they admire Sky.

It’s one of many sizzling selections that the former pro wrestler has shown off on social media, along with numerous other pieces of content in different lingerie looks.

Formerly known for her time in Impact Wrestling as part of The Beautiful People, Sky is now known for her voice and insight as she helps to call matches for another promotion.

However, fans never forget about her days in the wrestling ring, including two reigns as the Knockouts Champion, an honor held by the best of the best, including her former tag partner Angelina Love, Gail Kim, Mickie James, and Deonna Purrazzo.

Velvet Sky reveals one of her favorite lingerie shoots

Jamie Lynn Szantyr is well known by professional wrestling fans as Velvet Sky, a former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion, and Knockouts Champion during her time with the promotion. Sky famously fought alongside Angelina Love, Madison Rayne, and Lacey Von Erich in The Beautiful People alliance.

She’s also known for her stunning ring entrance, including a famous booty shake as she made her way through the ropes. Sky also exudes plenty of sensuality on her social media, often showing off in skimpy attire.

That included a two-photo series she shared earlier this week featuring some see-through black lingerie complete with pink trim on the top and bottom edges. Sky also wore tiny black panties with garters attached to knee-high stockings that matched her lingerie.

Completing the look were black high heels for some “Rated V” photos. The first has her facing forward to show the front of her lingerie, which features a crisscrossing black design in the middle, revealing a good bit of skin and her belly-button piercing.

A second photo shows Velvet Sky bending across a chair with one knee on the seat as her other leg is straight and on the floor. Various black and white photos are on the wall behind her, and the black and white items in the room make her pink-trim lingerie pop for viewers.

“My signature. My style. My identity,” she wrote in her caption, also calling it one of her favorite shoots ever with “the super talented Lee South.”

Fans react to stunning Velvet Sky pics

Velvet Sky currently has 340,000 followers on Instagram, which helps her get attention with most things she shares. Her lingerie picture series pulled in over 11,000 Likes, and a whopping 400 comments as fans showered the wrestling personality with praise.

“You’re so stunning, my queen !!! Damn girl 🥰🥰😍😍,” one fan commented on the IG post.

“Absolutely stunning pink and black lingerie rock it girl😍,” another fan remarked about her look in the stunning lingerie on display.

Yet another individual was surprised by how Velvet Sky continues to defy their expectations when it comes to exuding beauty with her photo shares.

As mentioned, Sky famously worked for Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA Impact) for most of her career. During her time, she was part of a tag team championship run and enjoyed two reigns as the Knockouts Champion, a title currently held by Jordynne Grace in the promotion. Grace will defend her title against No. 1 contender Mia Yim.

According to an eWrestling report, Velvet Sky retired from wrestling in the ring as of July 2017, but not from pro wrestling as a whole. After brief stints making appearances on the independent circuit and with Ring of Honor, she signed with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in 2021. Sky currently works as a color commentator with the promotion.