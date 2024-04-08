Vanna White to co-host American Idol alongside Ryan Seacrest

Gameshow and reality TV worlds will collide tonight when two iconic television hosts join forces.

Ryan Seacrest has served as American Idol’s host since its inception in 2002, but tonight, he’ll get help from another television icon.

That’s because Ryan will be joined by his future Wheel of Fortune co-host, Vanna White, tonight on American Idol.

Ryan made the announcement over the weekend while speaking with Good Morning America’s Will Reeve in an interview that aired on Monday.

When Will inquired about a guest host appearing alongside Ryan, the 49-year-old spilled the tea.

“Yeah, a legend, a household name, a superstar named Vanna White is making a cameo on American Idol,” Ryan shared with Will.

Ryan Seacrest says Vanna White will ‘co-host a little bit’ with him on American Idol

“She’s watched for years, and she’s gonna co-host a little bit with me on the next Idol [on] Monday,” he revealed.

“There’s Ryan, Vanna, and some letters involved, as well as contestants and judges, so check it out,” Ryan added.

Good Morning America also shared the news on its official Instagram feed.

Aphoto of Vanna and Ryan was shared and captioned, “Vanna White is heading to American Idol! The Wheel of Fortune star will join Ryan Seacrest as guest co-host of the reality TV singing competition.”

The post’s caption asked GMA’s Instagram followers, “Who else is excited to see @officialvannawhite on @americanidol?! 😍.”

Good Morning America viewers headed to the comments section to answer the caption’s question, but unfortunately for Vanna, the cameo appearance wasn’t met with much enthusiasm.

American Idol viewers react to Vanna White joining Ryan Seacrest

“No way! What does she know about music?” asked @dolphins400. “Ok well, won’t be watching if this is true.”

Another one of Vanna’s critics chimed in with “She’s not needed.”

Echoing the sentiment, @kellymosier added, “No just no, she is not needed.”

Most GMA viewers aren’t excited to see Vanna join Ryan on American Idol. Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Plenty of other American Idol viewers shared their opinions about Vanna joining Ryan, with some calling her “too old” and “overrated,” deeming the pairing “absolutely ridiculous” and “stupid.”

American Idol will air from Hawaii for a special episode

As Monsters and Critics reported, Vanna was spotted with Ryan in Hawaii in February of this year.

The duo was filming in Waikiki Beach on Oahu, and it was speculated they were shooting scenes for the 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune. Instead, they may have been filming promos for tonight’s episode of American Idol.

As American Idol shared on Instagram, tonight’s episode will air from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, featuring guest judge Jelly Roll.

Following the conclusion of Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan and Vanna will become co-workers when Ryan takes over for legendary host Pat Sajak.

Although Vanna didn’t receive much love on GMA’s Instagram post for joining Ryan on American Idol, she’s well-loved by the Wheel of Fortune community.

Many Wheel of Fortune viewers expressed outrage when Ryan was announced as Pat’s replacement because they felt Vanna should have been chosen instead.

There was also gossip that Vanna felt disrespected that Ryan was chosen over her to fill Pat’s shoes as host of Wheel of Fortune.

Reportedly, the 67-year-old tile-turner felt as though the show’s producers showed a “lack of respect” and was “disappointed that they didn’t give her more of a chance to take over Pat’s job or that she wasn’t able to give her two cents on the replacement.”

Ryan Seacrest is aware he has some big shoes to fill at Wheel of Fortune

Although Ryan has come under intense scrutiny of his own for being named Pat Sajak’s successor, he’s aware that his new hosting position will come with its fair share of pressure.

Speaking recently with PEOPLE, Ryan acknowledged the significance of his upcoming hosting gig and that he’ll never replace Pat.

“Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible,” Ryan told the publication. “He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job so no one can be him.”