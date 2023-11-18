Vanna White rejects Wheel of Fortune contestant’s flirty advances: ‘Concentrate on the puzzle board, not me!’

Vanna White was taken aback by a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant when he revealed his boyhood crush on the legendary tile-turner.

Kyle Brandt, The Real World: Chicago alum-turned-Good Morning Football co-host on NFL Network, appeared on a recent Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode, where he played to earn money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kyle, 44, laid it all on the table during his appearance and wasted no time letting Vanna know that he once had the hots for the Wheel of Fortune co-host.

During Kyle’s introduction with host Pat Sajak, the married father of two admitted to Vanna that she was his childhood crush.

Pat began the introduction by telling Kyle, “Now, I know you’re a big fan of the lady over there,” pointing in Vanna’s direction.

“Pat, I’m thrilled to meet you,” Kyle told the 77-year-old Wheel of Fortune icon. “But let’s just put the cards on the table.”

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt gets flirty with Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Kyle turned his attention to Vanna, telling the 66-year-old, “I say this respectfully. You’re a TV legend. My wife is here. You were my boyhood crush.”

Vanna was clearly tickled pink by Kyle’s admission as she chuckled and smiled in response.

Kyle then told Vanna that she “controls the board,” telling Pat, “I love you, Pat, but to me, this is a Vanna show.”

Kyle continued to shoot his shot, telling Vanna, “I love ya. For many years of my life, you were the puzzle I wanted to solve, and I am so thrilled to be here.”

Vanna White and Pat Sajak react to Kyle’s flirty advances

Vanna was shocked as she replied, “Wow,” as her mouth gaped open in disbelief.

When Kyle asked Vanna for some Wheel of Fortune playing advice, she told him, “Well, thank you for those kind words, um… Buy vowels, pretend like you’re in your own living room.”

“Just concentrate on the puzzle board, not me! Okay? Keep me out of it,” Vanna playfully added. “Think of the puzzles.”

Kyle and Vanna’s banter elicited a roar from the crowd, and Pat added his two cents after witnessing the duo’s exchange, taking a jab at Kyle’s attempt to flirt with his co-host.

“You are the puzzle I wanted to solve? This is your line?” Pat quipped in jest.

It appears that Vanna’s advice was helpful after all — Kyle earned over $160,000 for his charity of choice, the Make-A-Wish Foundation… even if he didn’t win over Vanna with his flirtatious witticisms.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.