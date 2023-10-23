Vanna White recalls Ryan Seacrest’s comments on ‘replacing’ Pat Sajak: ‘I’ll do whatever it takes’

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White is opening up about a conversation she had with her future co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

Following Pat Sajak’s announcement that he’ll be retiring and leaving Wheel of Fortune after next season, viewers learned that Ryan will be taking over the reins.

That means that next year, Vanna and Ryan will be spending a lot of time together, working alongside each other day in and day out.

During a recent chat with E! News’ Joelle Garguilo, Vanna dished on the conversation she shared with Ryan after calling up her future co-worker.

Although Vanna admitted that she and Ryan have yet to share any “big conversations,” they did chat briefly about their upcoming time together on Wheel of Fortune.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I called him to congratulate him, you know, on becoming the host, and he was just so kind,” Vanna dished.

“He goes, ‘Look, no one’s ever gonna replace Pat. I’m not trying to replace Pat. I’m just thrilled to be able to work with you, and I’ll do whatever it takes. Please teach me whatever I need to know.'”

Vanna White says her future Wheel of Fortune co-host Ryan Seacrest will be ‘just fine’ in his new hosting role

Vanna called Ryan’s gesture “really nice” and shared the advice she would give to Ryan as he prepares to tackle his new hosting role, and as it turns out, she doesn’t think he needs much at all.

“I don’t know. I mean, he’s professional,” Vanna shared. “He’s gonna be just fine.”

Ryan certainly has some big shoes to fill — Pat has been the host of Wheel of Fortune for 42 years.

And Vanna’s tenure on Wheel of Fortune is equally as impressive, with 41 years under her belt.

In fact, the longtime tile-turner recalled her first day on set at Wheel of Fortune back in 1982.

Vanna shares how nervous she was the day she auditioned for Wheel of Fortune in the ’80s

“I was so nervous,” Vanna admitted. “My teeth were chattering, and my knees were shaking.”

It’s no wonder Vanna was so nervous. As she explained, she auditioned for the role alongside 200 other girls.

Vanna’s tenacity and charm worked in her favor, as we know because she was chosen as the hostess for Wheel of Fortune, something she admits she wanted “so badly.”

Vanna and Ryan are happy to work with each other despite rumors to the contrary

Although it looks as though Vanna and Ryan are excited to work with each other next year, there has been some gossip that Vanna wasn’t exactly thrilled about Ryan filling Pat’s spot.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanna allegedly felt “disrespected” when Wheel of Fortune executives didn’t consider her for Pat’s job instead of Ryan.

“She was disappointed that they didn’t give her more of a chance to take over Pat’s job or that she wasn’t able to give her two cents on the replacement,” a source told The Daily Mail.

However, Vanna’s interview with E! News seemingly proves that she’s since come to terms with Ryan joining the franchise.

For his part, Ryan has made it clear that he’s excited for his upcoming role and can’t wait to work alongside Vanna.

Upon hearing that Vanna’s contract was extended for at least two more years on Wheel of Fortune, Ryan said, “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years.”

“I have been very excited to work with her, but now that it’s official, I can say, ‘Congratulations Vanna! I can’t wait!'”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.