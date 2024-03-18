Vanna White is ready to marry boyfriend John Donaldson in ‘short and sweet’ ceremony: ‘The timing is right’

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White is ready to take her relationship with her beau, John Donaldson, to the next level.

It’s been 12 years since Vanna and John began dating, and friends of the couple say they’re ready to become Mr. and Mrs.

A friend recently spoke with Closer Weekly and revealed that after some hesitancy on Vanna’s part, the couple is ready to take the plunge.

“John’s always wanted to make it official, but Vanna was hesitant, only because she didn’t feel it was necessary to marry again,” the source recently told the outlet.

Although Vanna hasn’t been in a rush to walk down the aisle, the friend reveals that she changed her mind and is ready to meet John at the altar.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Things change, though,” the insider shared. “Vanna just feels like the timing is right.”

Vanna White’s recent trip to Hawaii inspired her idea for a tropical wedding to John Donaldson

Vanna and John’s February 2024 trip to warm and sunny Hawaii may have gotten Vanna’s wheels turning, and Vanna wants to tie the knot in The Aloha State.

“I like sun. I like warm, tropical,” Vanna said of her preferred climate and a potential place to become a bride again.

Vanna, 67, was in Waikiki last month to film for Wheel of Fortune, and John, a 58-year-old construction company owner, tagged along.

The tropical nuptials will likely include Vanna’s two children from her first marriage, her daughter Gigi and her son Nikko, but either way, it’ll be a low-key gathering.

“It might just be Vanna and John, a justice of the peace, and whoever happens to be on the beach,” added the friend. “This wedding is all about the two of them.”

Another source recently told the outlet that Vanna and John’s ceremony will be “short and sweet.”

“They’re spending lots of romantic time together between shooting, and Vanna wants to show her appreciation for this wonderful guy who’s been so patient,” the second insider revealed. “So they’re going to do it in Hawaii.”

Vanna was previously married to George Santo Pietro from 1990 until 2002, and she was engaged to John Gibson, who passed away in a small aircraft crash in 1986.

Vanna feels like she and John are already husband and wife

Last year, the 67-year-old iconic tile-turner told PEOPLE that she and John had no plans to get married.

“I mean, we’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married,” she told the publication, adding, “in my eyes and his eyes, we are married.”

According to the sources close to Vanna, however, the Wheel of Fortune star and her longtime beau would improve their relationship by becoming husband and wife.

As the insider relayed, “Vanna and John have it so good that getting married can only make it better.”