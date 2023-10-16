Vanna White explains why she hasn’t married her longtime boyfriend John Donaldson: ‘It just works’

Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White is happy with the relationship she shares with her boyfriend of 12 years just the way it is.

Vanna and her beau, John Donaldson, have been dating for over a decade, but they don’t see the need for any wedding bells in their future.

The 66-year-old game show hostess recently dished on her love story with John during an interview with PEOPLE and admitted that she doesn’t feel the need to get married.

In fact, Vanna says it already feels as though she and John have tied the knot.

“I mean, we’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married,” Vanna told the publication.

Vanna and John intend to keep things the way they are in their romantic relationship because, as they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Vanna White on marrying boyfriend John Donaldson: ‘In my eyes we are married’

“Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship,” Vanna continued, noting that John is the “one” for her and vice versa.

Vanna and John haven’t felt the need to discuss walking down the aisle because, as the Wheel of Fortune icon shared, “in my eyes and his eyes, we are married.”

So, how have Vanna and John managed to keep their romance alive for the past 12 years? She says it has a lot to do with their compatibility.

Vanna said that John is the “male version” of herself, she and John have a lot in common, and they can be their authentic selves around each other.

“We really are very similar. We get along so well,” Vanna added. “He’s easy. He’s easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him.”

Vanna met the real estate developer in 2012 at a barbecue. A friend had brought John along to the gathering, and Vanna was swept off her feet right away.

“I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute,'” Vanna recalled of meeting John for the first time.

The mom of two said she and John talked for quite some time the night they met, and the rest is history.

Who is Vanna’s longtime boyfriend John Donaldson?

John, 69, was born and raised in Santa Monica, California, and began work as a carpenter before moving into construction and then launching his own business after obtaining his contractor’s license.

John owns JDC Construction + Development Group, a construction company in Sherman Oaks, California.

The company specializes in residential property renovation and building “multifamily projects” and was founded in 1992.

Before meeting and falling in love with John, Vanna was previously married to her now ex-husband, George Santo Pietro, from 1990 until 2002.

Vanna and George share two children, Gigi, 26, and Nikko, 29.