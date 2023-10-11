Vanna White admits she isn’t trying to look like she’s 30: ‘I think wrinkles are beautiful’

Vanna White wants to grow old gracefully, and that means the Wheel of Fortune hostess doesn’t mind having some wrinkles.

Being in the public eye for 41 years, Vanna is aware of the pressures put on women to stay eternally youthful.

But the 66-year-old iconic gameshow hostess knows that no one is exempt from aging, and she’s okay with that.

During a recent Zoom interview with PEOPLE, the mom of two discussed the launch of her new limited edition makeup collaboration with Laura Geller, dubbed the Laura Geller x Wheel of Fortune Collection.

Although Vanna is used to getting into full glam for her hostessing duties on Wheel of Fortune, the former model is embracing her natural beauty and wants viewers to see her authentic self.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

“I think wrinkles are beautiful,” admitted Vanna. In fact, Vanna thinks wrinkles build character.

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White ‘accepts’ her wrinkles but is open to plastic surgery

“Someone who is completely with no lines, they don’t have any character,” Vanna shared. “Be natural, be yourself, and have personality.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZAJFhsh0Mu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Vanna also admitted that without all of her stage makeup, she looks a lot different, but she’s learned to accept her changing appearance.

“But you know what? I am older, and I accept my lines and wrinkles,” the yarn entrepreneur continued.

When it comes to going under the knife to alter her appearance, Vanna said she isn’t opposed to the notion, but she also isn’t attempting to look much younger than she actually is.

“Will I ever have plastic surgery? Maybe,” Vanna dished. “But I’m kind of scared to do that. I’m not trying to look 30 years old again because I’m not.”

Vanna’s makeup collaboration: Laura Geller x Wheel of Fortune Complete Collection

Vanna’s new makeup collection collaboration aims to destigmatize aging, and she was sold on the idea right away.

The line features Wheel of Fortune-themed packaging, and the makeup bundle includes a variety of makeup products such as primer, blush, eyeshadow, lipstick, lip liner, bronzer, and Vanna’s personal favorite, the Kajal Longwear Eyeliner in Glitz-n-Glam.

Vanna says when she was approached with the products, she was immediately on board, sharing that she “absolutely loved it.”

“It’s just so cute, and it works so well,” Vanna says of the versatile range of products. “I’m still learning, of course, because this is a new venture. Hopefully, this is the start of something big.”

The six-piece Laura Geller x Wheel of Fortune Complete Collection can be purchased at www.LauraGeller.com and is priced at $140.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.