Model and influencer Vanessa Vaccari had her fans “feeling something” as she enjoyed a night out in Miami.

Vanessa was on hand for an event at the Tulum-inspired restaurant, Mayami, in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The stunning brunette shared a video of herself striking a pose and living it up on her Instagram ahead of the weekend.

For the ladies’ night event, Vanessa rocked a colorful minidress with a crisscross halterneck design and cutouts around the midsection, which accentuated her incredible physique.

Vanessa blew kisses at the camera and smiled as she made heart gestures with her hands, posing under the venue’s famous wooden arches with fluorescent lighting.

The kaleidoscopic pattern on Vanessa’s dress added a fun element to her look. Vanessa wore her long, shiny brunette locks down in loose waves, and her makeup was perfection, with lush lashes, a berry-colored lip, and perfectly-applied contour and highlighter.

To add a flirty edge to her look, Vanessa donned a pair of white lace-up gladiator heels. Vanessa went easy on the accessories, sporting a gold link bracelet and some diamond-encrusted hoop earrings.

Vanessa set her IG Reel to the song KARMIKA by Bad Gyal, Karol G, and Sean Paul and captioned it, “Here to make you feel something ♥️,” also tagging Mayami Wynwood’s IG handle.

The like count on Vanessa’s video was hidden, but in less than 24 hours, it had been played nearly 6,900 times.

Vanessa is a SHEGLAM influencer for Shein

Vanessa’s striking beauty and sensational figure have catapulted her to social media fame. She has partnered with brands such as Lounge Underwear, Fashion Nova, Jaxxon, and Shein.

Shein is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer that is “committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all.” The brand touts nearly 10,000 worldwide employees, 58 percent of whom are female, and they sell to over 150 countries.

To promote the brand, Vanessa rocked a gray crop top and matching skirt paired with opera gloves in an Instagram post last fall. Vanessa provided her IG followers with a discount code, vacari5, to receive 15 percent off their orders.

With 143,000 followers on Instagram and growing, Vanessa is able to reach a wide customer base, making her a prime model to promote her favorite brands.

Vanessa also boasts another 314,300 followers on TikTok and runs an alternative IG account, @vanevip2022, dedicated to her modeling work, where she has an additional 653 followers.