Vanessa Morgan stuns in tiny floral dress for carousel ride

Vanessa Morgan looked stunning in a floral print in a new photo. Pic credit: @vanessamorgan/Instagram

Vanessa Morgan was all smiles as she posed for a sweet selfie with a fellow Riverdale costar.

The actress is best known for her role as Antoinette “Toni” Topaz on the hit Netflix show Riverdale.

Vanessa has been soaking up some sunshine in the exotic destination of Cancun, Mexico, with fellow Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart.

The acting duo have been enjoying some downtime at the five-star Garza Blanca Hotel and Resort and clearly making the most of the hotel amenities, evident from Vanessa’s recent selfie.

In the photo, Vanessa sat on one of the many available horses on the merry-go-round and held her phone up to snap a photo as she held on to the ride with her other hand.

She wore a feminine floral dress, which hugged her body tight, showing off her amazing figure, and the thin spaghetti straps showed off her toned shoulders and arms.

The sweetheart neckline was pretty with white floral trim, while the body of the dress was covered in gorgeous pink and red roses.

Her long dark tresses were styled in a middle parting and fell down Vanessa’s back.

She accessorized the dress with various bead bracelets on her wrist and wore two gold necklaces around her neck, one short and one long.

Riverdale stars Vanessa Morgan and Lili Reinhart enjoy a Cancun trip together

In the background, we could see Lili posing and smiling wide for the camera. She wore a yellow sundress and held a digital camera, ready to capture some memories.

The actress captioned her post, “When a resort has a Merry Go Round, best believe @lilireinhart & I will pretend like we’re in an episode of Euphoria”

The photo was one of two images posted to Instagram, the second featuring a photo of Vanessa alone holding onto the ride as it spun around.

She closed her eyes for the side-on snap, and we got a better glimpse at her pretty floral sundress.

Vanessa Morgan called out Riverdale for its portrayal of black characters and low pay

Vanessa has previously called out Riverdale for The CW show’s portrayal of black characters and low pay.

The actress wasn’t singling out the hit drama but blasting how the media and Hollywood treat black characters.

Vanessa used Twitter to express her frustration over how black characters are written on television, including Riverdale.

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry, scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick nondimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I am not being quiet anymore,” tweeted the actress, who plays Toni Topaz on The CW show.

Many commenters posted supportive replies to Vanessa’s tweet. In one of her many responses to Twitter commenters, Vanessa spilled she is the only black series regular and is also paid the least. She didn’t go into details, but her point was clear.

Vanessa was frustrated with the show and media and got to work using her platform and voice to call out inequality.