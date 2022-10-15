Vanessa Morgan poses in tight black shorts as she celebrates fall. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanessa Morgan celebrated fall in style as she posed in a pair of short shorts at a pumpkin farm.

The 30-year-old Canadian actress went on a fall adventure with her one-year-old son, River Kopech. Morgan captured the pair having a blast and participating in some fall activities at Maan Farms.

Morgan went for a casual but stylish look with a black long-sleeve shirt and a pair of skin-tight black short shorts.

She also wore an orange pumpkin beanie and orange sneakers to add a touch of fall.

She showed off her flawless legs and toned physique as she posed for a photo next to a giant orange and white chair while balancing precariously on one foot on top of a pumpkin.

Morgan wore a few rings on her fingers and left her hair loose and sleek underneath her Halloween beanie.

Morgan enjoyed a fall adventure

In addition to posing for cute photos, Morgan and River also enjoyed every farm experience. This included drinking “blood” from medical bags and trying some delicious-looking ice cream with cinnamon and a ginger snap inside an orange bowl.

Morgan also held River as they visited the goats on the farm. One shy goat hid underneath crates as River looked on.

The two also snacked on some gyros at a picnic table and went for a ride on a zip line.

In her caption, Morgan called herself a babysitting vampire, in reference to the 2011 show My Babysitter’s a Vampire, in which she starred.

Morgan started her acting career starring in teen comedies and Disney channel shows and films. She starred in The Latest Buzz, Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, Geek Charming, and A.N.T. Farm.

She currently stars in the CW show Riverdale as Toni Topaz.

Morgan went on Mexico adventure with Riverdale co-star

Recently, Morgan went on a trip to Cancun with her Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart. River, of course, also came along for the trip.

The two stayed at Garza Blanca Resort and Spa, an exclusive resort that looks like paradise.

The first photo of the trip that Morgan shared was of her and Reinhart riding a Merry Go Round, which was part of the resort. In her caption, Morgan said they were trying to recreate a carousel scene from the TV show Euphoria.

Morgan shared more of their Cancun adventure in a video. The video opens up with a breathtaking view of the resort’s enormous pool and then transitions to a brief tour of Morgan’s luxurious resort room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony.

The video also captured some of their activities, including riding the carousel and skimming through the ocean on a jet sky. Reinhart and Morgan also hit the pool with some daiquiris and margaritas.

River also seemed to enjoy himself as he ran around the room in a bathrobe and danced with Reinhart. Between fall celebrations and trips to paradise, Morgan appears to be living her best life with River and her pals.