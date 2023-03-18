If there is anyone who knows how to slay with their looks, it’s Vanessa Hudgens.

The High School Musical actor is no stranger to being a fashion icon and has done it again for her most recent public appearance.

Earlier this week, Vanessa attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and looked nothing short of incredible on the red carpet.

For her latest Instagram upload, she documented the occasion with a series of pics.

“A great night indeed,” Vanessa wrote in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the span of three days, her post racked up more than 454,000 likes and 880 comments, proving to be very popular with her 49 million followers.

Vanessa Hudgens rocked a wet hair look in style.

For her IG post, Vanessa shared eight images documenting her fun-filled evening.

At the event, the Come Back To Me singer posed on the red carpet wearing a black Roberto Cavalli gown that featured tassels, a leopard print, and a tiger print across the front.

The train of the dress fell to the ground behind her, and Vanessa was accessorized with sparkling rings and earrings.

Vanessa sported pointy acrylic nails painted with a coat of white polish and opted for her hair up while wearing the front down in a wet style.

In the first slide, Vanessa was captured in a full-length shot while striking a sideways pose. She gazed at the camera lens over her shoulder with a fierce expression.

In the second frame, Vanessa rested both her arms beside her and sported a subtle smirk, while in the third, she was snapped alongside Evan L. Hainey.

Inside the bash, she boasted her endless list of celebrity pals. Vanessa included snaps with designer Jeremy Scott, model Emily Ratajkowski, actors Emma Roberts and Leslie Mann, and singers Chloe and Halle Bailey.

In the tags, Vanessa credited hairstylist Danielle Priano, makeup artist Tonya Brewer, creative director Jason Bolden, fashion stylist John Mumblo, and designer Roberto Cavalli for helping her achieve this glam look.

Vanessa Hudgens has relaunched her beauty brand.

Earlier this month, Vanessa relaunched her beauty brand, KNOW Beauty. The brand initially launched back in 2021 alongside singer Madison Beer.

“My mission at KNOW Beauty is to create high-efficacy, accessibly priced skincare with unique natural ingredients that fit seamlessly into your beauty ritual,” she announced on Instagram, revealing their new Glacial Bay Clay Mask.

“It really came out of a personal need; I struggled with acne for much of my adult life. I keep going back to clay masks because I see an immediate difference in my skin,” Vanessa continued.

As seen in the snapshot above, Vanessa is using and holding the product, looking absolutely beautiful.

On Amazon, the Glacial Bay Clay Mask is currently available for $35. At the time of this writing, a $10 off discount coupon was also shown on the site, bringing the product down to $25.