Vanessa Hudgens has been doing a lot of promoting recently.

Only a few days ago, the High School Musical actor shared an advertisement of herself posing with her own Cactus Water product.

In 2014, she and Oliver Trevena launched Caliwater, a drinks company that has a value of $100 million, according to Forbes.

It seems Vanessa is securing various bags right now as her latest Instagram upload sees her launching something new with her skincare line, KNOW Beauty.

“Can’t wait to fill u guys in. Exciting things to come… @knowbeauty,” she wrote in her caption.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 88,600 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 48.7 million followers.

Vanessa Hudgens gets steamy

For Vanessa’s latest post, she posed in what looked to be just a towel, which was wrapped firmly around her upper chest.

The Come Back To Me singer looked very glam, accessorizing herself with a chunky gold bracelet and dangling earrings.

Vanessa rocked long, pointy acrylic nails and sported a natural makeup look. She scraped her long, dark locks off of her face and showed off the small tattoos inked on her fingers.

The 34-year-old star was captured from the midriff up in a photo that featured a steamy effect. Vanessa gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft, yet fierce, expression while resting her right hand beside her neck and the other on the side of her head.

KNOW Beauty is getting ready for a relaunch

Vanessa’s skincare brand KNOW Beauty has cleared its official Instagram page, which usually means something is expected to be announced imminently.

On the brand’s website, there is currently a countdown that reveals that they are launching on March 15 at 6 am PST / 9 am EST.

Vanessa founded KNOW Beauty back in June 2021 alongside fellow singer Madison Beer.

“Anyone that knows me knows, I’m a maximalist when it comes to skincare, but I always thought there should be an easier way to figure out what’s actually right for your skin,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram at the time of its launch.

“KNOW Beauty is a smarter way to build a skincare routine that takes the guesswork out of the process,” she continued.

In an interview with Marie Claire last year, Vanessa revealed her main beauty secret is prioritizing a good night’s sleep as well as consuming good food, meditation, and making time to enjoy life.