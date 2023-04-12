Vanessa Hudgens cuts a stylish figure as she stepped out in New York in a jaw-dropping outfit.

The 34-year-old actress, who recently got engaged to boyfriend Cole Tucker, wore a sheer dress over a black bra and matching tiny shorts.

The see-through dress featured large white rose prints and a black turtle neck.

The stunning actress had her hair pulled back in a bun and styled with a middle parting. She accessorized the look with a black handbag that came with metallic detailing.

Vanessa completed the outfit with a leather jacket she wore over her shoulder and shiny knee-high black boots.

The High School Musical recently spent some time in the Philippines, where she was appointed Global Tourism Ambassador.

Vanessa Hudgens steps out of The Greenwich Hotel. Pic credit: Backgrid.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns in Know Beauty promo

Vanessa is the latest celebrity to launch a skincare brand with Know Beauty. The actress teamed up with Amazon to get her products to her fans.

In an ad for Know Beauty, the stunner posed for a photo shoot with the mask on her face.

She posed with the Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask, which contains lactic acid, Canadian colloidal clay, giant sea kelp, and other ingredient aimed to target acne and oily skin.

She also shared in a clip posing with the clay mask from her skincare brand. The caption reads, “Enhance your skincare ritual with KNOW Beauty. Less time, more ✨glow✨.”

Know Beauty initially launched as a personalized skincare routine; however, the actor and entrepreneur decided to take a different approach in the oversaturated skincare market.

Vanessa decided to relaunch Know Beauty with just one product: the clay mask.

In an interview with Glamour, she explained her approach to the skincare market.

“I turned to clay masks because I wanted something that could fit seamlessly into your skin care line, something that you don’t have to give up anything else in order to have, because we’ve all worked so hard trying to figure out what works for us,” she said.

Vanessa continued, “I don’t want to tell you to change anything. I just want to give you another product and tool that can give you actual solutions to issues.”

Vanessa Hudgens breaks down her skincare routine

In the interview with Glamour, Vanessa explained how her skincare routine has evolved over the years and said she is all about embracing her natural beauty.

The actress keeps it simple by brushing her eyebrows, fake freckles, and lip blush.

She believes in staying hydrated by drinking a lot of water to keep her skin plump and named the My Glacial Bay Clay Mask, the Sublimage Eye Cream from Chanel, and the Snatched by Pauly as her top three skincare products.