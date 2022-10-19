Vanessa Hudgens posed up a storm in tight leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanessa Hudgens well and truly brought the heat by wearing tight workout wear for her latest ad shoot.

The Disney Channel alum struck up a pose as she showed off her gym-honed body yesterday.

Vanessa showcased her flawless form in a promotional image for her new clothing line with Fabletics.

It marks Vanessa’s second collaboration with the brand – which is partly owned by Kate Hudson.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old looked incredible in the ensemble from her collection, showcasing her toned midsection and fit figure.

In the shot, Vanessa can be seen taking a giant leap with her fabulous figure on full display.

Vanessa Hudgens wows in tight leggings

The brunette beauty wore a black sports bra that prominently showed off her toned midsection while she posed for the shot.

She also rocked tight high-waisted leggings and a pair of black sneakers.

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her flawless form in tight workout wear.

Vanessa’s gorgeous dark brunette hair remained free-flowing during the photoshoot and cascaded behind her.

Although she was working up a sweat, the High School Musical star opted for glamorous accessories, including a diamond earring that sparkled in the shot.

Vanessa Hudgens’ new Fabletics collection

Vanessa’s new Fabletics collection is actually the actress’s second collection. The first, The Sun-Daze Collection, was released earlier this year for the springtime.

The new 13-piece, multi-category collection includes activewear sets in the brand’s best-selling fabrics, Fashion Network reports.

There are also all-new fashion pieces designed for fall.

Collection items are available in dark tones and feature pops of neon colors and vibrant prints.

Earlier this month, Vanessa revealed that she was bringing a different energy to her latest Fabletics collaboration. She chose dark colors to coincide with the upcoming spooky season.

Fans can purchase the latest Vanessa X Fabletics line now.

Vanessa Hudgens’ spooky VR experience

Vanessa has definitely been keeping busy these past couple of months.

The Hollywood star is now branching out to virtual reality, as she is set to star in Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat.

According to Variety, it is a ‘30-minute, 180-degree VR experience.’

The story will follow a teenager who is invited into an old residence with a gruesome past by a mysterious young woman, played by Vanessa.

Earlier this week, Vanessa showed off her terrifying transformation for the VR experience. In a clip on her Instagram, Vanessa’s entire face was covered in gory prosthetics.

At the end of the video, Vanessa leans closer to the screen while completely in character.

“Oh the transformation,” captioned Vanessa.

“Only my friend @realeliroth would make me look this good.”