Vanessa Hudgens gets into the spooky spirit rocking a white crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

She’s the queen of Coachella, but it seems Vanessa Hudgens is trading in her signature boho style for something a little more spooky.

The 33-year-old looked nothing short of sensational as she rocked a stylish 50s number while posing next to a horror movie villain.

Vannesa, known for her love of all things boho-chic, has been treating fans to a lot of Halloween-themed content recently.

Earlier this week, the stunner was spotted serving a killer look for a haunted house night out with friends.

The Disney Channel alum is also starring in a new horror movie virtual reality experience directed by none other than the godfather of horror, Eli Roth.

Earlier today, the brunette beauty reposted a sizzling snap to her Instagram Story where she was giving 50s vibes but with a scary twist.

Vanessa Hudgens poses up a storm in white crop top

Rocking a tiny white shirt that was rolled up, the Hollywood star looked incredible as she showed off her amazing abs.

The actress slipped into a pair of high-waisted black pants that had a boot-cut finish at the end and was embellished with chains at the pockets.

Vanessa’s normally long and free-flowing tresses were styled in an updo, with strands falling down her face.

Vanessa Hudgens dons white crop top showing her amazing abs. Pic credit: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

She finished the look with a pair of dark cat-eye shades, adding a touch of 50s vibes to the look.

The sophisticated pair of shades was perfectly positioned at the edge of her nose for the shot.

In the picture, Vanessa posed next to friend GG Magree and someone dressed as Ghostface from the Scream movie franchise.

Vanessa Hudgens addresses a return to High School Musical

It comes as the High School Musical star broke her silence on a return to the franchise.

In June, Vanessa filmed a video of herself at East High School in Salt Lake City, the setting of the HSM trilogy she starred in from 2006-2008.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she revealed the reason behind her trip down memory lane, saying: “My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake – he’s a baseball player. So he was at the field, and I had rented a car, and I was like: ‘I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time’s sake,’” she explained.

It was recently confirmed that the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series would bring back old faces from the iconic ‘00s franchise.

Stars such as Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Kaycee Stroh, Alyson Reed, and Bart Johnson will all be making a return.