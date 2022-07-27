Vanessa Hudgens stuns in red hot bikini

Vanessa Hudgens is perfection in a red bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens impressed with her fantastic physique as The Queen of Coachella enjoyed nature in a red hot bikini.

The bridesmaid of Sarah Hyland is killing it this Hot Girl Summer in unfiltered shots that display her athleticism. She recently wore a red bikini with rhinestone embellishments, including a crystal center holding the bodice together.

She shared the photos with her 46.6 million followers and quickly received Likes for the post.

The High School Musical star went barefoot in the white sand with large rocks on either side of her.

Vanessa’s curly locks were in a wild updo, with curls dropping down to frame her face and sunglasses protecting her eyes.

Vanessa pointed her toe and pivoted her hips, offering a side view of her impressive body.

Vanessa Hudgens is gorgeous in red bikini nature photoshoot

Vanessa used nature as her backdrop, and although the scenery was stunning, she was surely the star of the shoot. She displayed her toned legs and taut tummy with a piercing in her navel.

Vanessa placed a hand on each rock, which featured signs of life with moss growing up the bottom of each structure. She changed positions for the last shot as she removed one hand from the rock and bent over while sticking her tongue out between her smiling teeth.

The sky reflected in her designer sunglasses as she looked at the camera in a silly pose. Vanessa had long, white acrylic nails and a gold Cartier bracelet around her wrist.

Fans also commented on the triple threat’s incredible physique — the result of an active lifestyle.

She wrote in the caption, “Nature just makes everything better.”

Vanessa Hudgens’ diet in 2022

When it comes to her diet, Vanessa Hudgens is honest — she alternates between intermittent fasting and the keto diet. Vanessa is a pescatarian, which means she eats fish but avoids other animal meat.

The Tick… Tick…Boom! actress opened up to People and revealed that when following an intermittent fasting schedule, she consumes calories between 12 p.m and 6 p.m.

Vanessa explained, “Intermittent fasting is great, because when I am fasting—those first two weeks are definitely rough, I’m not going to lie, but after that I feel more grounded and powerful in my workouts. And I get the nutrients that I need when I eat, but then I also eat what I want.”

Vanessa acknowledged that switching between keto and intermittent fasting worked for her, but it may not work for everyone.

Vanessa continued, “I feel like it’s a recipe that works for me. Everyone’s different of course, but for me, that’s what’s been the most beneficial so far.”

Whatever Vanessa is doing is definitely working.