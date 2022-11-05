Vanessa Hudgens at the 2018 American Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While recently attending a bottle singing event, Vanessa Hudgens donned an orange ribbed sweater dress that’s perfect for the fall season.

Hudgens paired the dress with black boot heels and a matching leather jacket.

Wearing her dark hair in curls that met her shoulders, she accessorized with small gold hoops and wore a dark lipstick shade.

The High School Musical actress recently teamed up with fellow actresses Ashley Benson and Rosario Dawson to craft their line of margaritas for Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits.

Hudgens and Benson attended a Las Vegas liquor store to sign bottles for fans in attendance.

The 33-year-old was all smiles and appeared in good spirits as she posed for a picture, offering a peace sign at the bottle signing event.

Vanessa Hudgens at the Las Vegas bottle signing. Pic credit: FPA/BACKGRID

The actor’s epic Halloween looks

Hudgens has often gotten fully into the Halloween spirits by donning various costumes over the years, and this past year didn’t disappoint.

In mid-October, the California native dressed in a Victorian dress and scary witch makeup, looking utterly unrecognizable.

She followed the look up by dressing up as a ballerina straight out of the 2010 psychological horror film Black Swan.

Posting to her 47 million Instagram followers on Halloween, Hudgens’ skin was covered in blue makeup as she rocked a red wig in an updo and dressed as Beetlejuice’s Miss Argentina.

Vanessa Hudgens’ health journey

Showing off her toned body and abs while rocking various styles, the singer-actress often shares glimpses of her personal life with fans online via her social media.

This past year, she teamed up with Fabletics for her own line of workout clothing and athleisure with the popular brand.

Hudgens recently revealed to Self Magazine how much she values her physical health by exercising regularly and choosing healthy food options.

Opening up about how accomplished she feels after a challenging exercise session, the Spring Breakers actress stated, “At my fittest, I feel unstoppable. You think, ‘There’s no way I can get through 30 reps.’ But then you do, and you remind yourself that you can do anything you set your mind to.”

When it comes to the food she consumes, Hudgens shared with the outlet that she isn’t into processed food and prefers “real food.”

“My overall food philosophy is, if it’s real, I’ll eat it,” she admitted. “I let myself have what I want. If that’s a big bowl of spaghetti with clams and a glass of wine, then that’s what I’m eating.”

“Sometimes I crave a salad, and I’ll make a big one with nuts and goat cheese and salmon. Other times, it’s tacos and a margarita.”