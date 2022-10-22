Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanessa Hudgens showed her fans that she’s ready for the spooky season by sporting a risque outfit that looks straight out of a horror movie.

The Princess Switch actress is a huge fan of Halloween and often partakes in a scare-worthy photoshoot this time of the year, and this year was no different.

She looked stunning in a black bra and matching cami featuring sheer cutouts and an asymmetrical hem.

Vanessa paired the lingerie with black thigh-high stockings, elbow-length lace gloves, and heels.

She looked like she was walking around a cemetery in a black veil that fell just below her shoulders.

Her accessories included dangling earrings, a thick gold choker, and a cross on a long chain.

She captioned her Instagram Post, “The dramaaaa,” likely referring to her attire and the dramatic shadows in the black and white version of the photo.

If this picture looks familiar, that’s because it’s not the first time Vanessa shared images from this particular photoshoot.

Vanessa Hudgens shared photos from this look before

It was just a few weeks ago that Vanessa shared some spooky photos she took with her friend, Australian musician GG Magree.

For the photoshoot, GG matched her bestie’s look in a similar outfit. She wore a black lace cami that was a bit less revealing than Vanessa’s.

The two wore the same lace elbow-length gloves, thigh-high stockings, and veil. GG also wore a long cross necklace that resembled rosary beads.

Vanessa captioned her original photos with, “HAPPY OCTOBER 1sttttt🎃💀👻🖤🖤🖤 swipe for a laugh 😉.”

The laugh she’s referring to is a short video where she and GG are walking toward the camera wearing their creepy outfits.

Since the camera was placed low to the ground, the ladies knelt in front of it, with Vanessa placing her hands in front of her as if praying.

While doing so, she lost her balance and hilariously fell over on her side.

Vanessa Hudgens stars in a new Eli Roth project

Vanessa stars in Eli Roth’s latest project, Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, which is a VR horror experience that was released on October 21.

The chilling experience takes viewers through a haunted dollhouse, which once belonged to a dollmaker.

You can experience it in 2D on Crypt TV’s Instagram page or in 3D in the Oculus App.