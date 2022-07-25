Vanessa Hudgens stuns in bikini for weekend sunshine

Vanessa Hudgens close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Vanessa Hudgens stunned fans in a hot red bikini as she shared weekend snaps on her Instagram on Sunday.

The High School Musical alum gained over 300,000 likes for posing amid rocks and in high-waisted swimwear, sharing three shots with friend Vince Rossi and celebrating the sunshine three times over.

Posing amid pebbled rockfaces, Vanessa showed off her sensational figure as she flaunted her toned legs and trim waistline in her pillar box-red bikini, going poker-faced but seemingly having fun.

The 33-year-old opened, resting both arms on artist Vince’s shoulders as she folded a leg and posed with one foot on tip-toe, also wearing shades, plus her dark locks swept up into a bun.

In a swipe right, the actress struck a similar pose while resting her hands against the cliffs, with the final slide showing her cocking her head a little and again next to Vince, who wore checkered swim trunks in blue-and-white.

Only three sunshine emojis formed the no-word caption.

Vanessa’s 46 million+ followers have gotten plenty of swimwear action over July. Earlier this month, the Fabletics partner jetted out to Mexico for Modern Family alum friend Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette, where she stunned fans from a boat wearing a “BRIDESMAID” swimsuit in black.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Too many pics. Not enough slides. Get ur swipe on,” she wrote seven days ago while sharing a massive gallery.

Vanessa Hudgens is Dogpound all the way

Fans still can’t enough of Vanessa’s super-fit body – luckily for them, she’s opened up.

“My fitness has taken a turn,” she told Shape about how COVID-19 had affected her exercise routines.

“Cardio has been put on the back burner, and I’m very OK with that. The things that have become the most important are balance and mental health. During the pandemic, when everything was paused, I created a little community. I’d get my friends together over Zoom and we would do Isaac Boots’ live workout classes the world started to reopen, I found myself obsessed with Dogpound,” she added.

The Dogpound gym chain is a celebrity hotspot and adored by the likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber and model Lori Harvey.

Vanessa Hudgens releases her own water line

Wellness is big business for celebrities.

Vanessa and Oliver Trevena are backers of their own Caliwater line, a high-antioxidant and cactus-sourced water available in Wild Prickly Pear and Ginger & Lime. The entire range is organic and only 25 calories per can.