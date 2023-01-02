Vanessa Hudgens posed up a storm in a figure-hugging gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

It’s a brand new year, but that didn’t stop fashionista Vanessa Hudgens from reliving her most iconic fashion moments from 2022.

The 34-year-old stunned as she slipped her famous figure into a silver gown that hugged every inch of her sensational physique.

Vanessa, a.k.a the Queen of Coachella, is no stranger to pulling off a show-stopping look.

Whether she’s strutting her stuff on red carpets or casually running errands while out and about, chances are Vanessa will be serving a look!

Between hosting countless red-carpet events, shooting two movies, and venturing into the virtual reality world, 2022 has been a hectic year for the beauty.

But, of course, Vanessa’s jam-packed schedule didn’t stop her from rocking plenty of wow-worthy outfits.

Vanessa Hudgens sizzles in silver gown

On Sunday, the Disney Channel alum took to her Instagram to share a series of sizzling snaps of the past year.

In the first snap, Vanessa looked ravishing as she donned a figure-hugging silver gown that did favors for her killer curves.

The High School Musical star’s dress also featured a thigh split which tastefully showed off her soft and smooth skin.

Vanessa had legs for days thanks to the pair of stylish heels she slipped into, helping elongate her toned legs even more.

For accessories, she opted for gold everything, including bangles, drop earrings, and a ton of rings on her fingers.

Vanessa styled her usually long and luscious brunette locks on top of her head, which framed her face flawlessly.

Never one to shy away from rocking a full face of glam, Vanessa looked gorgeous in light brown eyeshadow and a nude gloss on her famous pout.

Vanessa Hudgens would workout ‘seven days’ a week

Since breaking out on the scene in 2006, Vanessa has wowed fans worldwide thanks to her impeccable talent, stunning smile, and killer figure.

The Princess Switch star works hard for her supermodel curves, revealing she works out almost daily.

“I would do seven days if I had time,” she told Parade.

Vanessa also revealed she is more of a morning workout kinda person, adding she loves to start her day off that way because, “sometimes I’ll have less productive days. And if I’ve gotten a workout in, then I feel like I’m accomplished no matter what.”

Vanessa also told the publication that she relies on a mixture of Soul Cycle, Pilates, and hot yoga.