Vanessa Hudgens served a killer look at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride last night.

The 33-year-old looked sensational as she rocked a tiny crop top and baggy pants while out with her friends.

It seems that Halloween might just be Vanessa’s new favorite season.

The Disney Channel alum is starring in Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, which according to Variety is a “30-minute, 180-degree VR experience.”

To get into the spooky spirit, Vanessa and a bunch of her friends visited the Haunted Hayride event in Los Angeles.

Posting a series of snaps to her Instagram, the stunner looked like she had a scarily good time, and of course, the star still delivered on the fashion front.

Vanessa Hudgens shows off abs in crop top and 90s-style pants

While at the event, Vanessa slipped into a tiny tank top that showed off her toned abs and slim physique.

She teamed the tank with a pair of baggy pants that paid homage to a certain horror movie villain, Jason Vorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise.

The infamous killer’s mask was printed on the front of the pants and was split across the legs.

Completing the look, Vanessa opted for an oversized black jacket that draped across her slim body.

The brunette beauty had her dark locks styled in a tight updo, which perfectly framed her face.

Vanessa also rocked a pair of black shades that were embellished with crystals around the edge.

Vanessa Hudgens’ creepy VR role and movie trailer

Fans of the High School musical star can next spot her venture into virtual reality as she appears as the lead role in Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat.

In a synopsis of the horror story, Variety writes that Trick-VR-Treat, “unfolds from the POV of a teenager in the most exciting Halloween neighborhood in town, who is invited inside the infamous haunted Dollhouse by a mysterious young woman dressed as a fairy (Vanessa Hudgens).”

“Viewers then enter a living nightmare inside the now-decrepit former home of the Dollmaker, who years ago made toys for all the neighborhood children.”

A small snippet of Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat looked thoroughly chilling.

In the clip, Vanessa ushered people into the haunted house filled with disturbing creatures

Hudgens expressed excitement about the project in an interview with Variety, where she promised viewers they will be “spooked” when this unique 180-degree experience debuts today.

Catch Vanessa Hudgens in a new VR-horror experience like no other, directed by Eli Roth. 🧙‍♀️ Feel the thrill firsthand in Meta Horizon Worlds, or on Facebook and Instagram. Scares start October 21st! 👻 RSVP Now: https://t.co/M4dA7dQxix pic.twitter.com/u92dtovTIF — Crypt TV 👹 (@CryptTV) October 14, 2022

Viewers will be able to watch the creepy haunted house tour on Friday, October 21, at 6 p.m. PT, or on Crypt TV’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Vanessa Hudgens’ scary transformation

Earlier this week, Vanessa showed off her terrifying transformation for the VR experience.

In a clip on her Instagram, Vanessa’s entire face was covered in gory prosthetics.

At the end of the video, Vanessa leans closer to the screen while completely in character.

“Oh the transformation,” captioned Vanessa.

“Only my friend @realeliroth would make me look this good.”