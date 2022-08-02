Vanessa Hudgens stuns braless in sparkly minidress

Vanessa Hudgens goes braless in minidress Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanessa Hudgens went braless in a custom-made Michael Kors minidress to the Unicef Gala. The fashion company proudly posted her in a strapless and shiny, two-piece mini dress that had a train attached to the back.

The Unicef Gala was hosted in Capri, Italy hence the nickname Micheal Kors gave Hudgens, “Capri Queen.” She paired the gold dress with matching gold stilettos.

Vanessa accessorized her shiny gold fit with a bulky diamond studded choker and with a ring and earrings to match. Even her nails were gold and in the stiletto nail shape.

Although Hudgens was shining bright and drenched in gold, she opted for a natural look for her hair and make-up. Her hair was in a slicked back pinned bun with a noticeable bump at the top for dramatic effect.

Michael Kors posted the photo of Vanessa Hudgens on a beautiful balcony that looks out over Capri, Italy’s sunset. Along with the post the multinational fashion company tagged Hudgens and her creative director Jason Bolden.

With caption reading “Capri Queen: @VanessaHudgens wears Custom #MichaelKorsCollection to the @LuisaViaRoma for @Unicef Gala in Capri, Italy. #MKCxCapri”.

Vanessa Hudgens in fashion

Vanessa Hudgens is always stylish when attending major events especially when she rocks Michael Kors. Vanessa also wore Michael Kors when she attended the Oscars in March.

Hudgens always gives props to her designer and team when she posts on Instagram. Most of the time you can see that she sticks to the same crew.

When it comes to fashion, Vanessa knows who to call because for the Unicef Gala, they made sure she was snatched and breathtaking.

There was a lot going on with the caption of this photo and just like Vanessa’s dress, a lot of sparkling names were tagged on it. But who are all these names on this caption?

LUISAVIAROMA is a luxury retailer based in Florence, Italy. Every year for the past six years, they’ve hosted a Gala to raise funds for Unicef.

Celebrities from all around the world attend this event with big names such as Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, and Vanessa Hudgens.

What is Unicef?

Unicef is actually an abbreviation. It stands for United Nations International Children’s Emergency Funds.

They have a huge list of celebrity advocates and ambassadors including Danny Glover, David Beckham, Serena Willams, BTS, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rita Ora. These advocates and ambassadors use their platforms to bring awareness to the lack of funding and support.

These celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens work on behalf of Unicef for children’s rights. The event hosted by LUISAVIAROMA in Capri, Italy was the sixth edition and last year they made nearly $6 million for Unicef.

Other partners of Unicef are Microsoft, Louis Vuitton, Pandora, and many more. These partners contributed more than $100,000 each in 2020.