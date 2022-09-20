Vanessa Hudgens smiles in a tight black tube top to ‘spice up your life’

Vanessa Hudgens looks beautiful as she attends a charity fundraiser in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens channeled her inner girl power as she wrote “Spice up your lifeeeee 😉” in the caption of a brand new photo posted to Instagram.

The actress and singer wore a strapless, black cropped top, showing off her gorgeous skin and toned midriff.

Perhaps inspired by Baby Spice of the 90’s girl band Spice Girls, her glossy black locks were split into two long twisted braids which fell from the top of her head.

To accessorize the look, she added a chunky gold necklace, gold hoop earrings, and a gold bangle that can be seen around her wrist for a finishing touch.

She smiles coyly at the camera in the photo, while she looks playfully off to the side in the accompanying picture in the set posted to social media.

Her makeup is understated, opting for neutral shades and a gorgeous nude lip.

The pictures received over half a million likes on Instagram, with numerous comments complimenting her on her style.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson paint the town red

In another post of the outfit, Vanessa was pictured with friend and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson.

The pair got glammed up together before heading out to enjoy a night on the town.

Vanessa also shared an amusing video that featured her and Ashley being pranked by a friend wearing a white mask resembling fictional serial killer Jason from Friday the 13th.

The friend snuck around the corner and jumped out as the friends were in the glam process, scaring both Ashley and Vanessa.

The clip ended with everyone laughing hysterically about the scare they had encountered.

The famous friends launched a new ready-to-drink cocktail together earlier this year, alongside fellow actress Rosario Dawson.

Talking about the business venture to People, Vanessa said: “I knew that we would be such a great team to put our heads together and create something that we’re really proud of and excited about.”

Vanessa Hudgens wows in plunging neckline for NYFW

Vanessa was on top of her fashion game this week as she attended Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week.

The High School Musical actress wore an all-black jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck paired with a thick belt and a long black coat.

She rocked another long sleek braid with this outfit and added a grey handbag and gold jewelry to complete the stunning look.

With too many gorgeous pics to choose from, she uploaded several to the Instagram set, one including her posing alongside the famous fashion designer himself.

She captioned the post, “I had such a great time hangin in a green house with live music and beautiful fashion. Thank you my love @michaelkors. swipe for inspooo.”