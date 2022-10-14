Vanessa Hudgens sizzled as she posed in a bikini in a shower for her latest ad shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Vanessa Hudgens looked dazzling in a bikini and a vegan leather jacket as she posed in a shower for her latest ad shoot.

For the shoot, Hudgens was decked out in pieces from her new Vanessa Hudgen’s X Fabletics collection.

Underneath her clothes, she wore a busty bikini top with a blue, green, and purple pattern on it. Over her bikini bottom, she wore a high-waisted leather skirt that showed off her flawless legs.

She matched her leather skirt with a baggy leather jacket, which she wore open over her bikini top and toned midriff.

Hudgens also accessorized her outfit with a pair of shiny black platform shoes and black leather gloves.

She also wore a silver chain necklace and a glittering ring on one finger.

Vanessa Hudgens stunned in shower photoshoot

Hudgens’ outfit appeared even more dazzling paired with the unique location of her shoot. The photoshoot took place in a walk-in shower.

Hudgens sizzled as she leaned against the tile shower wall and splayed her arms out. In another photo, she leaned over a wooden ledge posing with one hand on the ledge and the other in her hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Additionally, her tousled, damp hair was a nice touch to the shower theme.

These dazzling photos mark the latest round of her Vanessa X Fabletics collection advertising.

She previously modeled a leather sports bra with matching leather leggings from the collection. Hudgens also modeled this outfit in the shower with the added touch of a neon green towel.

Hudgens looked toned and dazzling as she continues promoting her new Fabletics collaboration and modeling her chic activewear.

Hudgens is set to star in VR experience

Hudgens is keeping busy between her growing acting career and her Fabletics collaboration. The 33-year-old first rose to fame for starring in the High School Musical film series on Disney Channel.

However, she has grown immensely as an actress since then, appearing in films such as tick, tick… Boom! and The Princess Switch series. She also dabbled in producing for The Princess Switch films.

She is now branching out to virtual reality, as she is set to star in Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat. The show will premiere in Meta’s Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV and is a 30-minute, 180-degree VR experience.

The story follows a teenager who is ushered into the infamous haunted Dollhouse by Hudgens, who is dressed as a fairy. Viewers will follow along and experience the nightmare inside the Dollhouse which was the site of many tragic deaths.

A small snippet of Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat looked thoroughly chilling as Hudgens ushered people into the haunted house filled with disturbing creatures.

Catch Vanessa Hudgens in a new VR-horror experience like no other, directed by Eli Roth. 🧙‍♀️ Feel the thrill firsthand in Meta Horizon Worlds, or on Facebook and Instagram. Scares start October 21st! 👻 RSVP Now: https://t.co/M4dA7dQxix pic.twitter.com/u92dtovTIF — Crypt TV 👹 (@CryptTV) October 14, 2022

Hudgens expressed excitement about the project in an interview with Variety, where she promised viewers they will be “spooked” when this unique 180-degree experience debuts.