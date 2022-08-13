Vanessa Hudgens shows some skin in skimpy floral bikini

Vanessa Hudgens showed her curves in a floral thong bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens has been enjoying an Italian holiday with her sister Stella, showing off a number of tiny bikinis in front of stunning beach and ocean backdrops.

The High School Musical actress, who previously dated her co-star Zac Efron, showed off her curves in what can only be described as a ‘thonkini’ in a floral print with a strapless matching top that emphasized her chest.

She paired the bathing suit with a green button-down shirt, and a pair of glittery sandals, as well as black sunglasses; she pulled her hair back into a sleek low bun.

She stood on a beach with white sand in front of the famous alps as she looked up at the sky, soaking up the sun.

The Princess Switch star gave off completely confident energy, radiating a positive vibe as she looked happy and relaxed.

Vanessa captioned the Instagram shot, “Where the alps meet the sea ✨,” and it received over 168k likes.

Vanessa Hudgens recently showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a hot pink bikini

Of course, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Vanessa has worn several bikinis on her Italian break. She loves to stand in a signature pose, jutting out one hip to the side as she points her toe and stretches her long, lean leg with perfect posture.

On August 2, she posted an Instagram shot in a hot pink bikini, giving the classic pose with her arms raised above her head as she stood on a boat in front of the water.

Vanessa twinned with her sister who also wore the same bikini in neon green. The flattering suit is from Khloe Kardashian’s label Good American, and it’s part of the Always Fits collection which features bikinis that stretch up to four sizes without losing their shape.

They wore the Scoop Top, which retails for $55 and the Better Cheeky bottoms which go for $55 in Hawaiian Pink and Electric Yellow.

Lizzo was recently spotted in a bikini from the collection as well, wearing the Tiny Ties top and bottom, which both go for $55 each. The Good As Hell singer paired hers with a daring pair of black lace stockings underneath.

Vanessa Hudgens recently attended Sarah Hyland’s Bachelorette party

Just before her Italian vacation began, Vanessa made time to attend her very good friend Sarah Hyland’s Bachelorette party. The Modern Family star is set to marry Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams, and she took a huge crew of friends to celebrate in Mexico.

Sarah donned a white, one-piece swimsuit that said ‘Bride’ on it, and Vanessa was seen in a black one-piece suit that said ‘Bridesmaid’ on it.

Vanessa posted several pictures and videos from the party, including pictures that showed off her toned physique.