Vanessa Hudgens shows skin with little sister Stella

Vanessa Hudgens and her little sister Stella Hudgens are flashing some skin in crop tops. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Vanessa Hudgens flashed some skin and made it a family affair, including her little sister, Stella Hudgens.

The mirror selfie, taken by little sister Stella, appeared on Vanessa’s social media, where she shared it with her followers.

The sisters are no strangers to taking suggestive photos together – they just got back from The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, where they did just that. Before Cannes, you could find Stella with her sister, “The Queen of Coachella” at the California music festival, serving looks and dancing.

The latest shots showed both ladies as they bared their bellies, wore religious accessories, and posed similarly in the display.

Vanessa Hudgens flashes abs with younger sister Stella Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens posed with her younger sister Stella Hudgens in a sultry selfie. Both Stella and Vanessa squinted their eyes and pursed their lips for the mirror selfie.

Both ladies flashed their abs, with Vanessa sporting a black bandeau with a plunging neckline and Stella rocking a tiny crop top that showed under-cleavage. The sisters wore rosaries around their necks and Vanessa contained her voluminous curls underneath a white bucket hat.

The photo was taken inside, with plants, candles, and brick visible in the background.

Stella showed she was braless by displaying some skin underneath her black crop top. Stella also flashed her belly piercing in the selfie, while Vanessa wore high-waisted dark jeans that showed off her obliques.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They appeared to channel the early 2000s and wrote in the caption, “Big y2k girls.”

The early 2000s have been trending as the cyclical nature of fashion circled back to the era.

The Y2K era was significant for Vanessa because she became a household name during the time, thanks to High School Musical.

Vanessa Hudgens returns to High School Musical with a nostalgic post

Vanessa Hudgens turned up the nostalgia last weekend when she shared a video in front of East High, where she, Ashley Tisdale, and Zac Efron starred in Disney hit film High School Musical.

The short clip, shared on social media, featured her and the hit song, Break Free, which she performed as Gabriella with Zac as Troy in High School Musical.

Vanessa did not provide much context for the post and captioned it, “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

Vanessa’s latest post left fans wondering if she was merely feeling nostalgic or if there was more to the post than met the eye.