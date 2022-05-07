Vanessa Hudgens shows skin braless in sheer dress

Vanessa Hudgens in a sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanessa Hudgens continues to slay in photos from the 2022 Met Gala.

The actress shared behind-the-scenes snaps from her gorgeous look, which featured a black, sheer dress.

Vanessa wore a black gown by Moschino, under the creative direction of Jeremy Scott. The carefully crafted gown just covered parts of her dress with intricately designed embroidering.

The gorgeous gown showed just a hint of skin and remained elegant and true to the theme.

Vanessa Hudgens wows in a black sheer dress

Vanessa Hudgens revealed some skin in photos by famed celebrity photographer Amber Asaly. The photos featured Vanessa as she posed in a hotel chair with her most glamorous Moschino gown.

Vanessa’s skin was visible underneath the sheer black material, and floral embroidering expertly covered her chest.

She crossed her legs and looked into the distance as her long, black gown trailed across the floor. She squinted her eyes slightly and let her lips fall apart as she posed for the camera. She sported smokey eye makeup and tilted her head to reveal dangling diamond earrings.

Vanessa reached a hand out to the camera in the last photo with her manicured nails and blinged-out fingers visible. Vanessa’s fit body was visible under the custom couture.

She wrote in the caption, “Chillin in a chair. A series @amberasaly.”

Her comments section contained praise for her outfit, poses, and stunning photography.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2022 Met Gala

Vanessa gave Vogue access to her getting ready process before the 2022 Met Gala. The video follows Vanessa as she drinks Starbucks and sports a white robe that says Moschino on the back in big, black letters. Vanessa rehearsed her lines and attended a Met Gala rehearsal in the video.

Vanessa changed out of her red outfit and got into a glam chair where hair and makeup worked their magic.

She revealed that designer Jeremy Scott was a good friend who wanted to make her a gothic, witchy gown in the Gilded Age theme. A team of assistants got Vanessa ready as she discussed the night’s fashion. Her hair was in an elegant updo with jewels strung throughout her stunning bun. Vanessa shared that she got the inspiration for the hairstyle from the movie Show Girls and her team was able to transform the 70s style into a Gilded style.

She also shared that she was manifesting a Moschino billboard – time will tell if that comes true.