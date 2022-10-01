Vanessa Hudgens shows off fit physique in skin-tight spandex

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

With the arrival of her new collection from Fabletics and Halloween on the way, Vanessa Hudgens was feeling the vibe as she showed off several stunning looks featuring her items.

The 33-year-old actress took to social media to share a clip promoting the clothing brand, which starts with her wearing an all-black skintight outfit featuring a spandex sports bra and leggings.

Hudgens, who shows off sculpted arms and a slim midsection, has her dark hair down in a wet look as she poses against a wall featuring grey tiles.

With a wink and grabbing her head with both hands to tilt it to the side, she instantly transforms into a different outfit.

Hudgens magically changes into a fuzzy purple dress and pair of black gloves extending up her arms, with her hair braided into a long ponytail which she whips around before leaning forward to pose.

“Witch, please 🔮🖤 My new @fabletics collection drops today and it’s such a vibe,” she wrote in her clever Instagram caption.

Fans and followers react to Hudgens’ clip

With over 47 million followers on Instagram, the latest video clip made a statement as Vanessa Hudgens received over 293,000 Likes and 1,000-plus comments admiring her look.

“That transition is so good,” one fan remarked about Hudgens’ Instagram video clip.

“Probably my longest running celeb crush 😍 doesn’t look like you aged a day,” another fan wrote in the comments.

Yet another fan commented that the Fabletics collection was beautiful, and Hudgens was just as beautiful.

Vanessa Hudgens reveals new Fabletics items

Ahead of her transition IG video post (above), Hudgens shared a carousel post in which she posed in new items from her Vanessa X Fabletics collection. Two of the images in her pics were the items she also wore in the video clip above.

The first image featured Hudgens posing with a silver ball against her lower back, with her hair in a ponytail as she looked over her shoulder and rested her hand on her knee.

She wore the Low Impact Keyhole Sports Bra and High Waisted Foil 7/8 Leggings, which are part of a Sterling 2-Piece Outfit sold via Fabletics.

“Fuzzy fabrics. Black and neon. 90’s vibes. Activewear fit. Designed by me, and inspired by favorite time of year.🔮” she said in her caption to describe the new items.

According to her IG post, the new pieces from her collection include Sterling, Slate, Vegan Leather, a ’90s Mini Dress, Cropped Cardigan, and Fine Touch Intimates. All Hudgens’ new items are available by shopping her collection on the Fabletics website.

According to US Weekly, Hudgens is one of several celebs that have connected with Fabletics or shown love for the brand originally founded by Kate Hudson. Others include Kelly Rowland, Demi Lovato, Whitney Port, and Victoria Justice.