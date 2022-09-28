Vanessa Hudgens shows off abs in a sparkly top

Vanessa Hudgens looks beautiful in a sparkly eye shadow look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

The High School Musical and ex-Disney Channel star Vanessa Hudgens left our jaws on the floor.

The actress has recently been at all kinds of fashion shows and events during New York Fashion Week.

Now, she finds herself in Milan, Italy, for even more fashion moments.

She recently attended the Versace show wearing a plunging sparkly silver top showing off her abs and her pierced belly button.

Adding a more sophisticated look, she paired the top with a white and black tweed skirt and a matching blazer jacket.

Of course, she had to wear the iconic Versace platform heels. These pointy heels had three ankle straps, highlighting her super toned legs.

Vanessa Hudgens poses next to Paris Hilton

The actress posed in front of a beautiful purple Versace set with black candles in the background, along with friends.

Hudgens posted a lot of pictures of this night and trip on her Instagram. For this specific post, she captioned it, “The as promised photo dump.”

In this photo dump, we also see her having a fun night with Paris Hilton, both wearing a similar sparkly top and colorful glasses.

Vanessa Hudgens talks about her style

Vanessa Hudgens grew up in the entertainment industry.

She began acting when she was only 15 years old. At 17, she landed the role of her life, the one who sent her into Hollywood stardom. She played Gabriella Montez, one of the leading roles for the Disney Channel original movie High School Musical, alongside her ex-boyfriend Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale.

Hudgens grew up in the spotlight, and her fans have watched her become the incredible woman she is today and find her style and become more confident. Hudgens blossomed as she found her style and kept up with fashion trends.

In an interview with Who What Wear, she discussed her style transformation.

She revealed, “My style, and the evolution of it, is something that’s fascinating to me. Where I was ten years ago is so different from where I am now.” Hudgens’ outfits for Coachella always cause a sensation on social media for how “Bohemian” they are. However, now that she is 33, she claims her style has become more “classic.”

Despite her age, the actress still looks almost exactly like when she was 17, which she says she always appreciates when someone thinks she’s that young.