Vanessa continues to bring her A-game style in Mexico. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Vanessa Hudgens showers in high-cut pink swimwear at Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party as the friends enjoy some fun in the sun in Mexico.

Sarah and her Bachelor in Paradise fiance Wells Adams are expected to tie the knot this summer. Last month Vanessa was by her friend’s side to celebrate Sarah at her bridal shower.

This week Vanessa has been on hand to spend some quality time with her friend before she gets hitched. Vanessa may be in Mexico to honor Sarah, but the talented actress has been heating things up with her sizzling swimsuit style too.

No one rocks a swimsuit quite like Vanessa, that’s for sure. The High School Musical starlet was spotted showering off after a dip in the ocean the other day, sporting a hot pink swimsuit that showed off her tanned and toned body.

Vanessa opted for a high-cut one-piece that accented her muscular thighs and legs, especially as she had one hip rocked to the side. Her long black locks were pulled back into a high-ponytail courtesy of a bright yellow scrunchy.

Oversized black sunglasses with a pink tint helped shield Vanessa’s eyes from the bright side. A long gold necklace that hit right above her cleavage in the low-cut swimsuit finished off her jaw-dropping look.

Vanessa used a hand-held shower to clean off outside with two lounge chairs in the background and appeared to be enjoying herself.

Vanessa Hudgens enjoys a shower in Mexico. Pic credit: HEM / BACKGRID

Sarah Hyland and friends enjoy bachelorette party

The festivities for Sarah are taking place in Punta Mita, Mexico. Earlier this week, Sarah and Vanessa were spotted looking fly on a yacht in swimsuits that read bride and bridesmaid.

Yes, Vanessa is one of Sarah’s many bridesmaids who wore the special swimsuit. Vanesa also sported the same gold necklaces as in the photo above, making it a must-have accessory for the actress.

The group has spent time on a luxury yacht and chilling at the villa, giving Sarah the downtime she needs before her wedding and her new job. Sarah takes over Love Island USA hosting duties next week when the show drops on Peacock.

Vanessa Hudgens sizzled in yet another swimsuit while celebrating her friend of over ten years, Sarah Hyland, at her bachelorette party. Although Sarah and fiancé Wells Adams are keeping the wedding date under wraps, Vanessa has prepared herself for the emotional day.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Vanessa spilled she was already “so emotional about it.” Vanessa also can’t wait to see her friend get married after the couple had to put their wedding plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.