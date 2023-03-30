Vanessa Hudgens left all her worries aside as she indulged in Mother Nature’s simplicities.

The High School Musical actress put her busy work schedule on hold while she treated herself to a mini getaway in the Philippines.

Vanessa stayed at the Pangulasian Island Resort, where she enjoyed the beautiful blue water and some extraordinary company.

The actress was kind enough to share her memorable trip with her fans as she posted the fun to her Instagram feed.

More so, Vanessa not only posted one scenic shot but a whole collage of stunning views from the trip.

Without a doubt, the 34-year-old beauty can put this one in the books as a trip to remember.

Vanessa Hudgens effortlessly glows in her brown bikini

In the first slide, Vanessa marveled under the warm island sun as she thoroughly enjoyed her little slice of paradise.

As she glistened in the sun, Vanessa was photographed standing in the clear blue water as she donned a brown bikini set.

The multi-patterned bikini set included a spaghetti strap top along with a pair of matching, cheeky bottoms.

She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses resting on her head and an assortment of beautiful gold jewelry.

In the next couple of slides, Vanessa was photographed smiling away as she enjoyed her friend’s company.

However, in the last slide, the celeb even shared a short clip of the cove that she swam in while she captured the view from her clear kayak.

She simply captioned the post, “Paradise #foreverphilippines.”

Vanessa Hudgens relaunches Know Beauty

When the actress isn’t glistening under the warm Philippine sun, she’s instead expanding her role as a successful female entrepreneur.

In another recent IG post, the actress surprised her fans by announcing her Know Beauty relaunch.

Know Beauty was originally launched back in 2021 with the famous singer Madison Beer.

However, Madison had decided that she wanted to step away from the company, letting Vanessa take complete control of the reins. More so, Madison wishes Vanessa the best and gives her all of her support.

With Vanessa as the new founder, the actress has decided to build the company from scratch, which means a completely new relaunch that will include a variety of new high-quality skin care products as well.

The first product released was the Glacial Bay Clay Mask, pictured in the short video clip Vanessa recently uploaded.

In the cutesy clip, the brunette beauty was captured holding the purple-colored bottle up to her naturally glowing face as she was further seen applying the product.

Vanessa even went on to show her fans the consistency of the gray-colored clay mask and the easy application process.

Overall, Vanessa seemed incredibly excited to launch her first product from her brand-new skincare line.

She captioned the post, “Enhance your skincare ritual with KNOW Beauty. Less time, more ✨glow✨ Come on in at knowbeauty.com and on Amazon.”

Fans can now purchase the clay mask on Know Beauty’s website and on Amazon.