Vanessa Hudgens was naturally glowing with excitement as she recently announced her expansion as a female entrepreneur.

In a recent social media post, the High School Musical actress surprised her fans with the announcement of her new Know Beauty relaunch.

Know Beauty was originally launched back in 2021 with the famous singer Madison Beer.

However, Madison has decided to step away from the company, letting Vanessa take complete control of the reins.

With Vanessa as the new founder, the actress has decided to build the company from scratch, which includes a relaunch with a variety of new high-quality skin care products.

The first product to go live was the Glacial Bay Clay Mask which can now be purchased on the company’s website.

Vanessa Hudgens shares an epic BTS dance before her exciting new relaunch

Along with the announcement, Vanessa went on to share a BTS moment with her fans via Instagram.

The 34-year-old beauty was captured in the studio for the Know Beauty launch while showing off her impressive dance moves in between the photo shoot.

As she did so, the actress donned a pretty green halter top and a pair of gray, baggy sweatpants.

Vanessa went on to coordinate the comfy fit with a pair of white platform sneakers that provided her with some extra height during the shoot.

She accessorized with some chunky gold earrings while her hair was slicked back and tightened into a bun.

Per usual, the actress radiated such magnificent energy as she held her hands on her knees and danced for the camera.

It was obvious that Vanessa was ecstatic about this new opportunity, as she can now add this to the list of successful endeavors.

She captioned the post, “How I feel today for the relaunch of @knowbeauty 🥳🥰😂 on @amazon now.”

Vanessa Hudgens is also the founder of Caliwater

Even though Vanessa might be incredibly busy with her new role as an entrepreneur, the 32-year-old beauty still makes sure that she sets time aside to continue growing her other business, Caliwater.

Caliwater is antioxidant-rich water made from cacti.

These refreshing products are, without a doubt, a healthy alternative to water that also presents a handful of benefits for one’s health and overall well-being.

The flavorful water also comes in three refreshing flavors; wild prickly pear, ginger lime, and watermelon.

Vanessa created this product with loads of passion and love, as she had a clear mission in mind when launching the product.

More so, the proceeds from every Caliwater purchase will even go to a charity called No Kid Hungry.

In another recent post earlier this month, Vanessa was photographed promoting her prickly pear-flavored cactus water while she sported a gorgeous, multicolored dress.

The actress held the can in her hand while she stared off into the distance, while her complexion was effortlessly glistening from the sunlight above her.

The post was captioned, “Let @vanessahudgens lead you into hydration. Caliwater is like no other beverage out there. It’s a Cactus water packed with antioxidants, electrolytes, low sugar + skin benefits. What’s not to love? 🌵💦.”

Fans can head to Caliwater’s official website to browse their available selection along with learning more about the company’s mission.