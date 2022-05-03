Vanessa Hudgens shares busty photos before Met Gala

Vanessa Hudgens busts out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanessa Hudgens stepped out of the bohemian California festival life and onto the red carpet of the Met Gala. Before she did, she posted some very busty pictures on her social media. Vanessa was one of the best-dressed Gilded Glamour girls at the 2022 Met Ball, and she teased fans before her appearance.

Vanessa put on a very busty display as she posed for the camera in New York. Her signature hair was lively in natural curls as she posed in neutral makeup.

She revealed in the caption that she was doing pre-Met Gala things.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns in busty display

Vanessa Hudgens put her cleavage on display in new photos. Vanessa sported a long black sleeveless Oscar de la Renta gown. The gown had a cut out just beneath Vanessa’s cleavage to give a peek at her tiny waist. The silk material clung to Vanessa’s curvy yet petite figure.

The actress rocked voluminous curls and all-black attire. Vanessa pouted her glossy lips as she posed for the camera.

She wrote in the caption, “Pre met gala tings. So excited for tomorrow.”

Vanessa’s comments section was mostly positive as fans and friends enjoyed her natural hair and curvy display.

And Vanessa’s excitement was warranted as the actress slayed the red carpet at the Met Gala. She wore a see-through dress that was black and true to the night’s theme.

Vanessa Hudgens is a medium, has spiritual encounters

Vanessa shared with Kelly Clarkson that she has spiritual powers and encounters.

Many people may be unaware that the former High School Musical star is a medium.

Vanessa revealed that she used to be scared of her power. As a youngster, Vanessa was fearful of her other-worldly encounters. Now, as an adult, she appreciates the gift.

She said about her talent, “I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary. The unknown is scary. But recently, I was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.’”

Vanessa explained that she has grown and “accepted the fact that I see things, and I hear things.”

Vanessa talked about her fun spiritual tools, including a spirit box. She said she communicates with spirits through her spirit box and radio frequencies. She explained, “Something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it.”

Vanessa expressed a desire to be a medium and maintain her entertaining career.