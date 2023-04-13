Vanessa Hudgens effortlessly wowed her fans once again as she dolled up for a special night in honor of her new documentary.

In her most recent share, the High School Musical actress looked more glamorous than ever as she announced that she’d star in a brand new documentary called Dead Hot.

Dead Hot is focused on two women who set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting, and even connecting with the spirit world.

The new documentary will air this Friday, April 14th, exclusively through Tubi TV.

Vanessa seemed extremely happy to be featured in the new series as she explores Salem alongside her costar, GG Magree.

As if the news wasn’t exciting enough for fans, the actress made sure she looked the part as she effortlessly glowed in her sheer dress to honor the special moment.

Vanessa Hudgens looks flawless as she dazzles in her black dress

Vanessa took to her Instagram with mesmerizing shots as she shared three stunning slides.

In the first slide, the 34-year-old beauty was captured from the chest up as she rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

Vanessa wore long lashes, an array of shimmery neutral-toned eyeshadows, blush, bronzer, and a beautiful pink lip shade.

She even went on to give a shoutout to all of the masterminds behind the look as she tagged everyone in the first slide.

More so, in the third slide, the actress was photographed from the knees as she wore a sleeveless, black sheer dress. The form-fitting dress featured white floral prints throughout the fabric that highlighted her beautiful, slender figure.

To complete this special, honorary moment, Vanessa had her dark locks slicked back and thrown into a ponytail that further fell down her back.

Overall, Vanessa looked phenomenal as she celebrated her special moment.

The caption read, “A Lil glam moment for @thatsdeadhot on @tubi April 14 ❤️‍🔥.”

Vanessa Hudgens expands her success as an entrepreneur with Know Beauty

When Vanessa isn’t busy fulfilling her role as an actress, the successful star is instead adding some more skillsets to her growing resume.

The actress recently surprised her fans in a series of IG posts by announcing her new and improved relaunch of Know Beauty.

Know Beauty was originally launched in 2021 with the beloved singer Madison Beer.

However, Madison soon decided she wanted to step away from the beauty company, letting Vanessa take complete control of the reins.

With Vanessa as the new founder, the actress decided to build the company from scratch, which meant a completely new look and relaunch that would include various high-quality skin care products.

In one of Know Beauty’s most recent posts, they shared a vibrant-colored picture of the first product to go live: the Glacial Bay Clay Mask.

The mask helps hydrate the skin, giving every client a naturally glowing face.

In the photo, the Glacial Bay Clay Mask was set on a sea of dark stones as the purple bottle was left open while a bunch of smoke circulated the glowing product.

The caption read, “Self-care isn’t selfish, it’s essential 💆‍♀️ Treat yourself to a luxurious clay mask and let your skin glow. Have you tried the Glacial Bay Clay Mask? Some say it’s like having glaciers on your skin. 🧊💦 What do we mean? It’s time for you to try it out! Now available on Amazon and knowbeauty.com.”

Fans can now purchase this amazing clay mask on Know Beauty’s website and Amazon.