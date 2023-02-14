Vanessa Hudgens was dangerous in red for a Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

The actress was captured hanging outside the open window of a white Corvette. She took center stage as the clouds rolled behind her, and she glowed in red.

Vanessa sported a bright red top that brought out her radiant complexion and was right on par for the romantic holiday. It featured a plunging scoop neckline and thin spaghetti straps.

The singer accessorized her look with a silver necklace that had a large silver pendant in the shape of a heart to really drive home the theme of the ensemble.

Vanessa pulled her luscious dark locks up into a high ponytail that lifted her face and let her beautiful features shine. Her makeup was stunning, with a defining shade of contour and a deep red hue across her lips.

The High School Musical star’s overall look was one of bold and daring Valentine’s Day energy.

Vanessa Hudgens partners with Turo

The Valentine’s Day photo wasn’t just a fearless look, but it was also a promotion for one of Vanessa’s brand partners, Turo.

The brunette beauty captioned her post, “Spicy lil something for Valentine’s @turo #turoparnter ❤️🤍.”

Turo’s Instagram bio describes itself as “The world’s largest car sharing marketplace.” It essentially gives car owner’s the chance to rent out their vehicles to others.

While the company is based in San Francisco, it’s available in many countries all over the world.

Vanessa is definitely a great choice as a partner for the brand, as she’s not only a household name but also incredibly popular online, with 48.6 million followers on Instagram.

Turo was likely happy with the post, as it earned over 43,000 likes in only one hour and would be sure to achieve more impressions.

Vanessa Hudgens is ‘sliving’ with Paris Hilton

Vanessa attended the Super Bowl in the most fashionable attire, and she made sure to share her look on Instagram too.

The artist rocked a skintight black jumpsuit with a cutout in the bodice and halter top straps held together with a gold clasp. She elevated her look further with black heels and gold jewelry.

The carousel included a beautiful image of Vanessa posing with the legendary Paris Hilton. Paris’ outfit was bright pink with cheerleader energy, perfect for the big game day.

Paris paired her sparkly pink two-piece outfit with tall black boots, and her hair was styled into high pigtails.

Vanessa captioned her post with Paris’ favorite word, “Sliving.”