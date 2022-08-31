Vanessa Hudgens says ‘howdy’ in plunging plaid

Vanessa Hudgens is showing off her country side in her latest snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens called — she says “howdy” from a mint green public bathroom.

The High School Musical actress, 33, hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 earlier this year.

In a bit for the awards, Vanessa “enrolled at Euphoria High,” where she dressed up in a country-inspired outfit to recreate a girl’s bathroom scene from the HBO Max show.

On Wednesday, she shared a throwback snap of her outfit that was accessorized with a tan cowboy hat and a toothpick between her teeth.

For the outfit, Vanessa rocked a blue, floral-patterned mini dress with a pleated design on the bottom. Overtop, she paired it with a puffy sleeve, blue and white plaid top that she tied up in the center.

“Howdy 🤠 throwback to hosting my first award show @mtv,” Vanessa wrote.

The network MTV commented on the post to say, “i had never ever been happier,” in regards to Vanessa leading their awards show.



Other followers chimed in with quotes from the Euphoria scene — “Why do you look like you’re auditioning for Oklahoma?” some wrote.



Vanessa Hudgens recreates Euphoria scene in cowgirl outfit

In the classic Season 2 scene from Euphoria, multiple characters from the show comment on character Cassie’s outfit choice while all are in the girls’ bathroom — with them asking Cassie if she is trying out for the school musical, Oklahoma, due to her country-inspired look.

In the reenactment for the awards show, Vanessa took Cassie’s look even further by adding in a cowboy hat and a toothpick to make the scene even more ironic.

She even adds in words such as “partner” and “y’all” to tie into the sarcasm of the scene.

Although Vanessa Hudgens may have expanded her resume as an awards show host, she still keeps herself steadily busy with new acting jobs and running her and Oliver Trevena’s beverage brand.

Vanessa Hudgens’ newest Caliwater launch

The Spring Breakers actress co-founded and launched her own beverage brand, Caliwater, during the springtime of last year.

Caliwater refers to itself as a “fully functional beverage,” as it is made from cactus water that is full of antioxidants, electrolytes, and anti-viral properties.

The water currently comes in three flavors — Wild Prickly Pear, Ginger & Lime, and the most recent launch, Watermelon.

The health-pumping beverage can currently be found on the Caliwater website and on Amazon.