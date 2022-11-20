Vanessa Hudgens was stunning in her latest cover shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanessa Hudgens proved she has what it takes to be a cover girl, as she starred on the front of LVR Magazine for their December issue.

The High School Musical alum graced the cover of the mag that featured the headline, “Reinventing Vanessa.”

Vanessa looked incredible on the cover as she posed for the shoot, covering her body with a Tom Ford Kaftan that had been hand-painted with gold.

She revealed a sculpted shoulder and one of her arms for the image, while the rest of her body was hidden by the material.

Long black nails decorated the ends of her fingers, and she accessorized with a single gold Cartier bangle and a crystal ring.

The 33-year-old slicked her dark locks back into a tight bun and she rocked a subtle smoky eye for the sultry snap.

Vanessa included an inside image from the LVR article in her post, which showed her perched on a wooden box and posing in an oversized Micheal Kors coat.

The actress rocked the dark gray coat without a top underneath and carefully positioned her hands in the pockets to bring the material to the center to conceal her body.

She wore one sleeve off-the-shoulder to show off her shoulder and some of her curves for the daring snap.

Vanessa was simply stunning in the atmospheric snap as the beams from the studio lighting illuminated her glowing skin.

The brunette beauty thanked the team in her post caption, making sure to tag all of the stylists and others involved.

She said, “Couldn’t be more obsessed with this shoot. Thank you @luisviaroma for having me as your cover girl ❤️.”

The images were a massive hit with fans, as the post was liked over 287k times.

Vanessa Hudgens promotes her activewear line with Fabletics

Vanessa recently partnered with the affordable workout brand Fabletics to launch her own collection of pieces which she has been promoting to her 47.6 million followers.

The Vanessa x Fabletics collection is a 13-piece line that ranges from activewear to evening-wear.

In the Instagram post, she described the collection as “such a vibe,” as she donned a shiny black matching set complete with a sports bra and leggings.

In the video, she playfully jolted her head to the side as the clip transitioned to show Vanessa in a fluffy purple minidress.

She wore the On-The-Go Midi Medium Impact Sports Bra in Black Fog Foil and matching Ultraluxe High-waisted Legging, both priced at $74.95.

The actress also wore the 90’s Mini Dress, priced at $44.95.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, she detailed her inspiration behind the collection, which she claims came from her love of fall and Halloween.

She said about her Fabletics collab, “This is my second collection with them and it’s just so much fun,” she said. “I love design and I love fashion and I also love functionality and I feel like that’s what the collection is.”

Vanessa continued, “I want it to be a collection that has all the different parts of your life covered, whether that’s being active and outside or going out for drinks with your girlfriends. I was like, I want to be able to do something with all of that.”

Vanessa Hudgens promotes her product Caliwater

Vanessa has been making waves in the business world as she continues to add successful endeavors under her belt.

In addition to her Fabletics venture, she is also co-owner of the skincare brand Know Beauty, and co-owner of the soft drink, Caliwater.

The brunette beauty regularly promotes her drink via her socials, which is a canned cactus water high in antioxidants.

The drink originally came in only two flavors, Ginger & Lime, and Wild Prickly Pair, but that all changed recently as Vanessa took to Instagram to promote the newest addition, Watermelon.

Dressed in a black turtleneck with matching black bikini bottoms, she posed with the product in front of a sunset backdrop.

She layered the black ensemble with a bright magenta coat, a nod to the pink hue of the sweet flesh of the fruit.

Vanessa showed her humor in the caption, writing a pun to promote the drink, saying, “The wait is over. Our newest Caliwater flavor WATERMELON 🍉 is here, and it’s one in a melon. 😉”