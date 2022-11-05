Vanessa Hudgens enjoys a vacation in Hawaii and documents her experiences. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Vanessa Hudgens has been soaking up the sun in Maui, and for her fans, that means new bikini pictures.



Yesterday, Vanessa gave her 47.5 million Instagram fans and followers a glimpse of her trip to Maui in a purple bikini. She shared a picture of one of the incredible sunsets for which Hawaii has been known. As she revealed in the post’s caption, the actress was in heaven in beautiful Hawaii.

For Vanessa, it was another day, another bikini shot, as she posed indoors wearing a different two piece.

The actress took things inside but as she revealed in her geotag, she was still at the expensive Four Seasons Maui resort in Wailea.

The High School Musical alum sat on a fabric couch with chevron patterns as she bent her legs in a cozy pose.

She pointed her toes and placed one hand in her voluminous curls, revealing a matching manicure and pedicure.

Vanessa Hudgens in bikini enjoys Hawaii

Vanessa’s bikini provided a lovely contrast against her bronzed skin. Her high-cut bottoms revealed a tattoo just below her hip.

She rocked sunglasses and a smile as she looked to the side of the frame. Although Vanessa’s sunglasses largely blocked her face, it appeared that the natural beauty was makeup-free, with just a layer of gloss on her lips.

Vanessa’s hair was natural, with her signature curls falling just past her shoulders. She posed in a tiny two-piece with blue, purple, and white designs.

Beside Vanessa, there was a crochet bag in her signature bohemian style.

The second photo showed Vanessa engaged in some reading by the pool. She had a plate of pasta on her lap and a book, with a spiritual theme.

Vanessa went into selfie mode to show a better look at her book, Spirit Conjuring for Witches.

The book, a non-fiction creation, promised to help those looking to learn magical spells. Vanessa has been open about her spiritual side, so her Wiccan interests aren’t surprising.

Vanessa Hudgens Fabletics collaboration

When Vanessa isn’t learning about spells and rituals, fans can find her promoting her latest Fabletics collaboration.

The animal-loving actress just dropped a fashionable collab with Fabletics, featuring trendy vegan leather.

She told PEOPLE, “Being active is such a big part of my life, and it’s just really fun to do it with people who are passionate about it and are super supportive.”

Vanessa’s passion for fashion and fitness shined through in the latest pictures for Fabletics.