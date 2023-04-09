Vanessa Hudgens lives a lavish lifestyle, and we aren’t mad about it.

The Come Back To Me hitmaker recently took a trip to El Nido, Palawan, and made sure to document it for her Instagram followers.

With a loyal following of 49.4 million, it’s safe to say that Vanessa’s vacation snaps didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Outside of her feed, she has also been documenting more of her personal time on her Instagram Story.

Less than 24 hours ago, the High School Musical star re-posted a snapshot that saw her living the boujee life she deserves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As always, she was seen wearing a fashionable number.

Vanessa Hudgens is a vision in red

On her Instagram Story, Vanessa was captured rocking a short red dress that was cut out around the midriff area. The item of clothing featured white detailing and a thigh-high slit.

Over the top, Vanessa wore a black blazer jacket, which she left to rest off of her shoulders.

She completed her look with red open-toe heels and accessorized with a mini black leather handbag.

Vanessa opted for a pair of shades with sheer lenses while styling her dark locks in a bob and with a middle part.

Vanessa Hudgens posing in a fashionable number. Pic credit: @Vanessahudgens/Instagram

As seen in the snapshot above, Vanessa was photographed from head to toe while standing on a white rug.

The Princess Switch actor was captured inside a store that had handbags and shoes on display behind her.

Gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression, Vanessa rested both her arms beside her while holding her bag in her right hand.

Aside from her own account being tagged, designer Giambattista Valli was also credited in the story.

Vanessa Hudgens uses her own beauty products

During a 2021 interview with Marie Claire, Vanessa opened up about her beauty routine.

“My skincare regimen needs to happen morning and night. I make sure to cleanse with my Know Beauty Purifying Cleanser,” she said.

“Then I have a whole routine beyond that, which involves rolling my skin out, putting my serums on, and making sure I put on sunscreen because that is extremely important,” Vanessa continued.

KNOW Beauty, her own skincare brand, recently relaunched a set of new products last month.

Currently, they are promoting a Glacical Bay Clay Mask for $35 on their website, which has been created for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin.

“Self-care isn’t selfish, it’s essential 💆‍♀️ Treat yourself to a luxurious clay mask and let your skin 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙬,” the brand wrote on Instagram.