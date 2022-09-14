Vanessa Hudgens lounges in her undies on a couch for important shoot

Vanessa Hudgens at the 94th Academy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com//Carrie-nelson

Vanessa Hudgens stunned her followers by sharing a new photoset from a recent magazine photoshoot.

She shared the collection from Nylon Magazine with her 47 million followers on Instagram.

The photos are pink and light red in color thematic and feature Vanessa in nighttime attire.

The carousel of photos sees the actress in night garments, including a nighty and a sizzling picture of the star in a silk bra and underwear.

The images also feature Vanessa with a bath towel wrapped around her head and elbow-length lacy gloves.

Vanessa poses on different beds in the first few photos, wearing high heels and curlers; she is also speaking on a vintage phone.

Vanessa Hudgens poses in undies for a photoshoot

In each photo, she is wearing dark eyeliner with pink lipstick to match the wardrobe.

The last photo set has Vanessa in a pink silk bra and underwear holding a purse, laying on a blue-themed environment, including a blue couch and flowers.

Vanessa captions the carousel writing, “What a shoot 😝🥰❤️ thank you @nylonmag for having me as your it girl 😉✨.”

This is not all the High School Musical star has offered on social media.

She showed off her purple vibes too. And the result was fashionably alluring.

Vanessa Hudgens is a vibe

The 33-year-old actress shared some fashionable vibes recently.

In the Instagram post, Vanessa Hudgens is wearing a purple tank top with long black leather gloves.

She has her hair in a braided ponytail and sports a Maverick winged-shaped thick eyeliner that makes one believe she can fly.

With her pink shade lipstick and Victoria Secret stare, Vanessa captions the image, “She’s a vibe.”

Vanessa Hudgens announces new flavor of Caliwater

Outside of the fashionable vibes, Vanessa has made a name for herself with a brand called Caliwater. She created the beverage and modeled for a promotional campaign with the company for a new product launch.

She spoke to Food & Beverage Magazine regarding the new Watermelon flavor saying, “This truly is the perfect flavor addition filled with the finest organic ingredients and all the same health benefits you have grown to love, thanks to our friend, the prickly pear cactus.”

Hudgens goes on to say, “We look forward to the feedback and support of our [customers] as we continue to expand the Caliwater brand!”

Caliwater can be purchased directly from the site or from Amazon.