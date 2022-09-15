Vanessa Hudgens’ little sister rocks skimpy white bikini

Stella Hudgens, the little sister of Vanessa Hudgens, is laughing and posing in a tiny white bikini atop a plush bed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

While her big sister Vanessa Hudgens is in New York City and attending the Michael Kors show front row at New York Fashion Week, Stella Hudgens is having a good time in a tiny white bikini.

The celebrity sister posted a cozy share with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The three-part post featured Stella in a happy state with natural light pouring into the bedroom, which served as the setting for the impromptu shoot.

The photos featured the actress on a California King Bed with black posts against a neutral wall.

She wore a skimpy stringy white bikini in the pics and worked her angles.

The first shot featured the younger Hudgens’ sister with her hands behind her, resting on fluffy pillows.

Stella Hudgens enjoys a California King in a tiny white string bikini

She rocked an updo with pieces of her dark hair falling to frame her face. Stella extended one leg in front of her and bent the other, sitting on top of it.

Stella cracked a smile in the second photo as she remained in the same pose changing only her facial expression.

The final part of the three-part post featured a small video with Stella laughing hysterically. The source of Stella’s laughter remains unknown.

Her caption read, “the live says it all tbh.”

Although Vanessa has incredible success with a beverage line called Caliwater and a recent cover on Nylon magazine’s It Girl edition, the celeb sibling appears to be doing just fine.

Vanessa Hudgens graces the cover of Nylon magazine’s It Girl Edition

Vanessa Hudgens is a triple threat as a singer, actor, and dancer– she demonstrated those skills in High School Musical. Vanessa recently revealed that she is also a psychic, communicating with the other world. With all those talents in mind, she also unveiled another ability: writing.

According to Vanessa, she has a lot to say and has experienced many things that people have no idea about. She expressed a desire to put her pen on the paper and share her stories one day.

She told Nylon, “The public only sees so much. I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

With a potential memoir, new docuseries, and acting career thriving, the 33-year-old beauty has so much more to come.