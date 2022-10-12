Vanessa Hudgens leans back in fiery bikini top and tight leather pants

Vanessa Hudgens looks fierce with a bold black eyeliner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

The talented actress Vanessa Hudgens has been in the entertainment industry since she was very young.

She is mostly known for her acting career, although she is also an amazing singer.

But most recently, she joined the fashion world in a different way than people might expect. Hudgens collaborated with Fabletics for the second time just in time for the spooky season.

She shared a picture where the actress can be seen lying back on the wall all while smiling and wearing an incredibly colorful and electric bikini top with green and purple flames.

She paired this top with some black leather leggings that adjusted to her curves perfectly.

Continuing that leather moment, the actress put on an oversized black jacket that she left fall over her shoulders just a little to show off the rest of the fit.

Vanessa Hudgens wows in leather leggings and bikini top

She matched her eyeshadow to the colors of her top and her gorgeous black hair has a wet look to it.

Hudgens looked all smiles and her skin was fresh and shining. She accessorized with a chain necklace, a fun pair of earrings, and some black shoes.

Vanessa Hudgens talks about her second collaboration with Fabletics

The American actress and singer didn’t come to play with her second collaboration with Fabletics.

For this collection, she got inspired by the month of October and probably one of the most famous festivities ever, Halloween. Hudgens chose her favorite shade of green to be one of the main focuses. But she also made sure to add a beautiful and bright purple tone, just in case green is not people’s favorite color, and to play around with different textures.

She spoke with InStyle Magazine about this exciting new project of hers, saying, “I wanted this to be really personal, and it is exactly that. It’s a full collection of lifestyle, of things to wear going out, things to be active in, all within this palette that just falls into the spooky season so perfectly.”

The 33-year-old really thought of everything. She made sure the leather is vegan and sustainable and the pieces are very functional. The collection ranges from XXS to 4X and includes 13 pieces. It came out this October 1 only on Fabletic’s official website now.