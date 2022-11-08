Vanessa looked amazing in the outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

She’s the star who is always red-carpet ready – and now Vanessa Hudgens has proven she has style once more by stepping out in yet another amazing outfit.

The 33-year-old actress and singer looked incredible in a black custom two piece by Vera Wang which she wore at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards this week.

Showing off her svelte figure, Vanessa donned a lace bra for the occasion, which she paired with a black floor-length skirt which had a slight train.

Unusually, the star added a sheer, ivory organza coat to the ensemble, which had long tie details on the wrists.

The outerwear contrasted perfectly with Vanessa’s sleek dark hair, which she wore in a straight style down her back.

Vanessa’s makeup was also artfully done, and she chose a nude lipstick to complement her smoky eye look.

“A special night. Thank you @cfda ❤️ @verawanggang you always make me feel sexy, Powerful and elegant. And you’re SUCH a bada**. An honor walking by your side,” Vanessa captioned the photos from the night that she shared on social media.

Vanessa Hudgens takes a vacation to Maui

Before she attended the ceremony, Vanessa enjoyed a relaxing trip to Maui.

The former High School Musical actress looked incredible as she posed on the beach in a lilac colored, strapless bikini.

Wearing large tortoiseshell glasses, Vanessa added a beaded necklace and hoop earrings to complete the vacation-ready look.

In other snaps from her trip, Vanessa wore her hair in ringlet curls as she posed on a brightly colored couch in a geometric print bikini.

The pastel swimsuit was complemented by the large woven bag the Tick, Tick… Boom! the star had placed next to her, as well as the starfish chain she had placed around her neck.

Vanessa Hudgens reveals her workout regime

Vanessa opened up in an interview last year that she was feeling fully confident in her own skin, and it’s no wonder that so many fans are keen to know Vanessa’s workout secrets.

Revealing that she has put boring cardio workouts on the back burner, Vanessa says that she is a regular at personal training gym Dogpound.

“I go with my best friend; we’re extremely competitive. We have the best time — the amount of dancing we do between sets is ridiculous. Everyone knows when we’re at the gym. They say they hear us before they see us,” she admitted.

Vanessa also added that she is a fan of weighted squats on the rack, as she loves to see how much weight she can add to the bar.

“That’s empowering,” she said. “And I’ve just gotten back into Pilates with a reformer. It works your muscles like nothing else.”