Vanessa Hudgens is pretty in pink as she dances in a bikini at Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens dances in a bikini at Coachella. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Vanessa Hudgens continued her annual tradition of attending Coachella in stylish clothing.

The tick, tick…BOOM! actress often wears boho-chic attire and elevates it at the California music festival. The year 2022 was no different, as the actress shared snaps of her at the festival, dancing, laughing, and having fun.

Some have dubbed Vanessa the “Queen of Coachella” as her bohemian fashion is synonymous with the trendy festival.

Vanessa Hudgens dances in a pink bikini at Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens gave her fans a bit of the Coachella experience with a new video shared on her social media. Vanessa wore a pink bikini top and sheer pink palazzo pants that allowed her to dance to the beat.

She danced wildly, and she expressively moved her arms as her garments flowed in the wind.

Her hair was natural, and her bouncy curls had a life of their own. She wore a bucket cap with loud patterns over her voluminous curls. Vanessa also wore layered necklaces in gold and turquoise.

She wrote in the caption, “Full fairy mode.”

Vanessa was with her little sister, Stella Hudgens, who grooved to the music with the actress.

Pic credit: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “Patron Saint of Coachella,” a reference to Vanessa’s many appearances at the festival.

Vanessa did not bring her significant other; her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker is in the regular season for baseball.

Vanessa Hudgens speaks to spirits and is a medium

Vanessa Hudgens is a talented actress, dancer, and singer, but she has one more skill that many may not know. The former High School Musical star is trying out another career as a medium. She spoke about her spiritual inclinations on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week.

She explained that she used to be fearful of her ability, but now she appreciates the gift. She said about her talent, “I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary. The unknown is scary. But recently, I was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.'”

Vanessa continued that she often experienced encounters with spirits over the years. She explained that she “accepted the fact that I see things, and I hear things.”

Vanessa described her spirit box, which communicates with spirits through radio frequencies. She explained, “Something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it.”

Vanessa’s transition into a celebrity medium should be interesting to watch.